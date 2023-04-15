Construction is underway one of a pair of apartment buildings to go up in Downtown Kenosha, with construction expected to be completed by next year.

Work on the Theater Terrace, 5929 6th Ave., began in February. City officials expect work to be completed by spring 2024, bringing 61 apartment units to the area.

The second ongoing apartment project, Simmons Terrace, sits across the street at 5939 7th Ave. and will bring 101 units.

“The city is certainly happy these kind of projects are happening,” said Brian Wilke, development coordinator for the City of Kenosha. “Lake Terrace certainly turned out to be a successful project (and) we hope these will be the same.”

The four-story Theater Terrace building will have five studios, as well as 43 one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom apartment units. The complex will include a rooftop terrace, clubroom, fitness room, conference room, parcel room and pet wash. There will also be 45 interior garage stalls and 25 surface parking spaces.

The Simmons Terrace project is still awaiting a building permit, according to Wilke. Project plans indicate the Simmons will be five stories tall, with 101 units.

The two apartment projects are part of a larger development that includes the Lake Terrace Apartments, 5900 Fourth St., which were completed last year.

The apartment developments, a mix of residential and retail plans contingent on market conditions, are part of the much larger and ambitious “Downtown Vision” plan for the city. The redevelopment initiative is planned to take place in four phases over an eight-block area over the next eight to 10 years.

Phase I includes the proposed Brindisi Towers — two buildings featuring luxury apartments and condominiums, a restaurant and retail space, for which construction has yet to begin.

The first phase also includes a new municipal campus – conceptually a three-story office building with City Hall and a plaza, which is still planned at 812 56th St., the site of the current Civic Center. A public park would then be situated in the current Municipal Building space.

A second phase of the Downtown development envisions a performing arts center, planned at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just west of the existing Municipal Building. The center would include a 1,200-seat main theater along with a smaller, 300-seat community theater that would be operated by a not-for-profit entity.