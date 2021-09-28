 Skip to main content
Construction worker momentarily pinned at Twin Lakes wastewater treatment plant site
Construction worker momentarily pinned at Twin Lakes wastewater treatment plant site

TWIN LAKES — A construction worker suffered what police described as non life-threatening injuries after being momentarily pinned by an excavating apparatus Tuesday morning at the construction site of a wastewater treatment facility.

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue personnel and police were dispatched at about 8:40 a.m. to a report of a construction accident with possible entrapment at the Twin Lakes Wastewater Treatment Plant construction site, 901 Gatewood Drive. The site is located east of the village Downtown and north of the Twin Lakes Country Club.

While still en route, first responders were notified that the construction worker had been freed and was conscious and breathing.

According to police, a contractor employed by Gurnee-based Joseph J. Henderson & Son Inc., who was operating an excavator, accidentally hit a mechanism control while climbing into the vehicle and momentarily pinned a fellow employee in the gravel ground bed of what will be a new sledge storage tank.

Twin Lakes Fire Chief Stan Clause said the worker was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

