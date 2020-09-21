Consultant brought into police shooting case

The selection of Wray, who also has worked on the national level since his retirement, was done without Graveley's input, and that was by design, he said.

"When I brought up the idea of the use of force or policing expert to be brought into this case, I asked the Department of Justice to determine that expert themselves," Graveley said. "I actually asked that I not be a part of the selection process, and I did that because I wanted the maximum confidence for whatever decision results in this case."

At the top of priority list is that the investigation be fair to everyone, Graveley said.

"A comprehensive and fair investigation is absolutely what all parties involved in this case deserve," he said.

Graveley said the investigation by the Department of Criminal Investigations is nearing completion. No timetable has been set for that work to be turned over to Wray.

All three officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting, which set off several days of both peaceful protests and rallies in the city and violent riots and civil unrest. Three protesters were shot, two fatally, by 17-year-old Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on the third night of the unrest.