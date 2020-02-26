Continuing Education Fair slated for March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, Kenosha Unified School District will host its third annual Continuing Education Fair at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Current and prospective KUSD employees will have the opportunity to speak with more than 20 colleges, universities and certification organizations about initial and advanced degrees along with certification options.
During the fair, universities, colleges and certification organizations from across the state will provide information on specific degrees and licenses offered at each institution and explain potential pathways for obtaining these degrees and licenses.
Participants also will learn about potential tuition offers and financial aid opportunities.
In the last two years, the fair has expanded to include colleges and universities that provide associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certifications outside of education in order to meet the needs of all potential or current KUSD staff members.
Staff members from the KUSD Office of Human Resources will be on hand during the event to provide information about current employment opportunities, educator licensing and the application process.
The Department of Public Instruction will also be at the fair to answer questions about the Wisconsin Educator Licensing process.
The Continuing Education Fair will offer potential and current staff a chance to discover their next steps toward their professional goals and aspirations.
Kenosha Unified School District strives to recruit and retain highly qualified staff who work to ensure the success of every student.
KUSD provides multiple learning opportunities for our staff to learn and grow annually including the following:
Job-specific workshops and conferences.
Kenosha Professional Learning on social media (Facebook and Twitter).
Job-embedded professional learning through student-centered coaching cycles.
Inquiry learning.
More than 50 courses and workshops offered face-to-face, online or in a blended learning model.
Join us on March 3 if you are a current or potential KUSD employee interested in learning more about educational opportunities.
We look forward to seeing you at the fair!
ITED GRADUATION
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
Chrsitian Life grad.jpg
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
Jennifer Folkers is coordinator of professional learning for the Kenosha Unified School District.