Continuing Education Fair slated for March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, Kenosha Unified School District will host its third annual Continuing Education Fair at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Current and prospective KUSD employees will have the opportunity to speak with more than 20 colleges, universities and certification organizations about initial and advanced degrees along with certification options.

During the fair, universities, colleges and certification organizations from across the state will provide information on specific degrees and licenses offered at each institution and explain potential pathways for obtaining these degrees and licenses.

Participants also will learn about potential tuition offers and financial aid opportunities.

In the last two years, the fair has expanded to include colleges and universities that provide associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certifications outside of education in order to meet the needs of all potential or current KUSD staff members.

Staff members from the KUSD Office of Human Resources will be on hand during the event to provide information about current employment opportunities, educator licensing and the application process.

The Department of Public Instruction will also be at the fair to answer questions about the Wisconsin Educator Licensing process.

The Continuing Education Fair will offer potential and current staff a chance to discover their next steps toward their professional goals and aspirations.

Kenosha Unified School District strives to recruit and retain highly qualified staff who work to ensure the success of every student.

KUSD provides multiple learning opportunities for our staff to learn and grow annually including the following:

Job-specific workshops and conferences.

Kenosha Professional Learning on social media (Facebook and Twitter).

Job-embedded professional learning through student-centered coaching cycles.

Inquiry learning.

More than 50 courses and workshops offered face-to-face, online or in a blended learning model.

Join us on March 3 if you are a current or potential KUSD employee interested in learning more about educational opportunities.

We look forward to seeing you at the fair!

Jennifer Folkers is coordinator of professional learning for the Kenosha Unified School District.

At the fair

The following colleges, universities and certification organizations will be represented at the Continuing Education Fair:

  • Alverno College
  • American Board
  • Cardinal Stritch University
  • Carroll University
  • Carthage College
  • CESA No. 1
  • Concordia University
  • Edgewood College
  • Gateway Technical College
  • Lawerence University
  • Marian University
  • Milwaukee Teacher Education Center
  • Mount Mary University
  • University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
  • University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
  • University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • University of Wisconsin-Parkside
  • University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
  • University of Wisconsin-Superior
  • Viterbo University
  • Wisconsin Department of Instruction
