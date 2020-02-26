Continuing Education Fair slated for March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, Kenosha Unified School District will host its third annual Continuing Education Fair at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Current and prospective KUSD employees will have the opportunity to speak with more than 20 colleges, universities and certification organizations about initial and advanced degrees along with certification options.

During the fair, universities, colleges and certification organizations from across the state will provide information on specific degrees and licenses offered at each institution and explain potential pathways for obtaining these degrees and licenses.

Participants also will learn about potential tuition offers and financial aid opportunities.

In the last two years, the fair has expanded to include colleges and universities that provide associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certifications outside of education in order to meet the needs of all potential or current KUSD staff members.

Staff members from the KUSD Office of Human Resources will be on hand during the event to provide information about current employment opportunities, educator licensing and the application process.