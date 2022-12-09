Convicted Kenosha felon charged with multiple repeater drug and firearm offenses

A previously convicted Kenosha felon faces multiple drug and firearm charges, all of them as a repeat offender, after police searching his residence in the 8000 block of Sheridan Road reportedly found cocaine, THC and a pistol.

Antonio Estrada, 31, who is also a registered sex offender, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.

His initial appearance before Judge Loren Keating is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation into Estrada, who is allegedly a documented member of a street gang under the street name “Mojo,” began in early October after investigators received several anonymous tips he was dealing cocaine out of his Sheridan Road residence.

During surveillance, multiple short-term contacts were observed that were consistent with drug transactions. During one such incident in mid-November, officers stopped a vehicle after it had left the residence. The front passenger stated they had purchased a firearm from “Mojo.” Police conducted a search the following day.

According to the complaint, officers stopped Estrada and a woman as they were leaving the residence to conduct the search. Of the three bedrooms in the residence, only one appeared to be occupied, which contained an ID and debit cards with Estrada’s name and mail addressed to him.

A total of 98 grams of THC, a 133.2 gram baggy of cocaine, AK-47 style firearm and drug paraphernalia were all found in the bedroom. Estrada was later transported to jail.

According to the complaint, Estrada was convicted of three counts of third-degree sexual assault in 2011 in Kenosha County. He was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver THC in 2010.