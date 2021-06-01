Convicted murderer Edward Pendleton argues he is innocent, asks for new attorney

On the day he was scheduled to be sentenced, Edward Pendleton Jr. — convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a jury — instead fired his attorney and continued to insist he is innocent.
“I take it very offensive to be charged with this. I am not a murderer,” Pendleton said. “From day one in this case, I was railroaded.”
Pendleton, 59, was convicted March 12 of killing 42-year-old Marlon Allen of Kenosha in what prosecutors argued was a botched drug robbery. Allen was killed in the second-floor hallway of his apartment building, 3514 50th Street, shot to death with his own gun.
On Tuesday, as the sentencing hearing began, defense attorney Terry Rose told Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder that Pendleton wanted him to withdraw as counsel and that he wanted to represent himself at the hearing. Schroeder stated that Pendleton had sent him a letter indicating that he felt Rose did not adequately represent him at trial.
Asked by Schroeder what he would like to do, Pendleton continued to argue that he was innocent. He said he believed other people who were in the apartment building were involved in Allen’s killing and that Rose did not present information at trial that he felt should have been presented. Rose disputed Pendleton's arguments about his defense.
"I think under the circumstances, we presented the best arguments we could," Rose said.
“At this point the jury has found you guilty,” Schroeder said.
“I understand that, but they found it wrongly,” Pendleton replied.
At the hearing, Pendleton talked continually, interrupting Schroeder and Rose when they attempted to speak, talking about people he believed were involved in the killing, paperwork he believes has been kept from him and gun powder residue. He insisted that Rose was working in concert with the District Attorney’s office to convict him, an assertion Rose called ridiculous.
“You could have testified in this case, yes?” Schroeder asked.
“I should have,” Pendleton said.
Schroeder allowed Rose to withdraw from the case, although he warned Pendleton that it may take weeks or months for the Wisconsin Public Defender’s office to find a new attorney to represent him.
While Pendleton can appeal his conviction, he will have to be sentenced on the conviction first.
“We have a jury verdict we have to deal with, and the motions can be preserved (for a later appeal),” Schroeder said.
Pendleton faces the possibility of being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison. He's scheduled to return to court June 18 for a status conference to see whether an attorney has yet been appointed for him.
IN PHOTOS: Martice Fuller sentencing
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday, May 21, 2021, sentenced Martice Fuller to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“These crimes were not the impulsive acts of a child,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner told Fuller, who was convicted by a jury of shooting and killing his former girlfriend Kaylie at her west-side home and of shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga, when she came to her daughter’s aid. “I hope that you can right yourself in your life, in your daily life, but it won’t be among the community.”
Despite evidence presented at trial that Fuller carefully planned the shootings — and the testimony at trial of Stephanie Juga who had pleaded with Fuller, who she knew well, before he shot her — Fuller continued to maintain that he is innocent.
In a statement read to the court by one of his attorneys, Fuller said “I have to continue to stand innocent because I am.”
Fuller, now 18, was 15 when he was charged with the May 9, 2019 shootings.