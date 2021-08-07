Convicted sex offender to reside in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 32-year-old man, convicted of three counts of possession of child pornography in 2020, will be moved to a residence in the 11200 block of Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie police announced Friday.
Anthony St. Louis was sentenced to three years on each count, to be run concurrently, with five other counts dismissed per a plea agreement. St. Louis, who had a Bristol address in the court record, is 5-foot-8, 284 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
As part of his sentence, St. Louis is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and is not to consume any drugs.
In addition, he must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.
St. Louis was charged in 2018 after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations. A search of his computer hard drive revealed 491 images, 21 movies and 2,455 data filed with still images, all involving "child erotica or child pornography," the criminal complaint stated.
