Cookie Walk fundraisers planned

Wesley United Church, 4600 60th St., is hosting its annual Cookie Walk.

This year's event is a Cookie Drive-Thru from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Participants should drive up to purchase a box of homemade cookies.

For more information, call the church at 262-654-8122 or email wesleyumc@kenoshawesley.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the GFWC Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club has its annual Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Cookie Walk is at the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and will feature "a wide variety of delicious homemade cookies to purchase and share with your family and friends during the holidays," organizers said. "Come early for the best selection!"

All proceeds will go toward community service projects. For more information, email 1conniesue@att.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.