Cookie Walk fundraisers planned

KENOSHA — Wesley United Church, 4600 60th St., is hosting its annual Cookie Walk.

This year's event is a Cookie Drive-Thru from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

"For many years, Wesley United Methodist Church has been offering home made Christmas cookies for sale to the public," said Janice Mowry. "This very popular tradition, held yearly the first Saturday of December, allowed people to come into our church and walk between tables of brightly decorated cookies and choose a box or two to buy for $9 each.

"Once the pandemic hit, the safety for our volunteers and our customers became a top priority. We wanted to still provide delicious cookies but wanted to make sure that all stayed safe. So last year, we decided to do our cookie 'walk' as a 'drive-thru.' Still great cookies, same unbeatable price, just pre-selected."

The 2020 drive-thru "worked so well, we're doing it again," she added. Cookies are $9 a box; cash or check only.

Proceeds help the church fund its community outreach programs.

For more information, call the church at 262-654-8122 or email wesleyumc@kenoshawesley.org.

Dec. 11 events

PLEASANT PRIARIE — On Saturday, Dec. 11, the GFWC Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club hosts its annual Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Cookie Walk is at the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and will feature "a wide variety of delicious homemade cookies to purchase and share with your family and friends during the holidays," organizers said. "Come early for the best selection!"

All proceeds will go toward community service projects. For more information, email 1conniesue@att.net

NEW MUNSTER — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to noon (or until the cookies are all gone) on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event will take place in the church's Biersack Center, 6211 344th Ave. in New Munster.

“This fundraiser is a great start to the holiday season. Save time during by purchasing a wide variety of homemade cookies at the Cookie Walk. No one will know you didn’t bake the cookies yourself,” said Joanne Ross, an event volunteer.

Cookies are $8.95 per pound. If you have any questions or would like to pre-order cookies, call St. Alphonsus at 262-210-8482.

