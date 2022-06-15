Cooler weather in store after days in the upper 90s; Kenosha's high reached 98 degrees on Tuesday

It’s about to get cooler.

Two days with heat indices at or over 100 degrees in Kenosha will give way to highs in upper 80s on Thursday with a slight cooling trend into the weekend, according to weather forecasters.

On Tuesday, the area endured (or enjoyed depending on what you happened to be doing) a high of 98 degrees, recorded just before 4 p.m., as recorded by instruments at the National Weather Service remote monitoring site at the Kenosha Regional Airport. While the weather service does not have the long-term historical records for Kenosha, according to almanac data for the site dating back to 1997, the earliest formal monitoring, that reading bests the 89 degrees recorded in 2017. The official monitoring sites in Milwaukee and Madison reached 99 and 96, degrees respectively, with Madison shattering its high temperature record of 95 degrees set in 1987. Milwaukee’s high temperature reading was two degrees short of the record, or 101 degrees, also set in 1987.

A heat advisory was also issued as for both Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat index was forecast to be 100 degrees or higher over the two day period.

“Heat indices were widespread, anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees, for an hour or so at a few sites,” said Andy Boxell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the weather service. It is also known as “apparent temperature.”

Wednesday the forecast for Kenosha and the surrounding area was also expected to reach the mid-90s with the heat index at about 100 degrees. Those conditions resulted in the weather service issuing a heat advisory for the past two days.

A chance of strong storms was also in the forecast for late Wednesday into early Thursday morning as a result of two cold fronts that will result in temperatures dropping into the mid-60s by sunrise. Thursday’s high is expected to reach the upper 80s.

“Storms will probably form into a line by the time they make it into Milwaukee and to Kenosha,” he said. Boxell said the greatest chance for storms would be to the north and west of the southeast region of the state.

“We will be cooler on Thursday, but still in the 80s and not quite as humid. And a stronger front comes through as we get into Friday and it looks like we will be back in to the 70s,” he said.

Boxell said the high temperatures during the heat wave were about 20 degrees above average. The normal high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 70s.

“It is a little early for (those high temperatures). It’s not particularly unusual if this were late July or early August,” he said.

