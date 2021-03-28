Coping and conquering: Local medical staffs rise to challenges of the pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic — roughly mid-March of last year — 843 people have been hospitalized and treated for COVID-19 in Kenosha County.

Meeting the challenges of managing patient care and the ever-shifting science of a novel virus has been the job description of a veritable army of healthcare workers. Many have been literally on the front lines — from nurses and security staff conducting patient health screenings at the front doors of the hospitals, to medical staff tending to patients with COVID symptoms in intensive care units.

“Every staff member and every department at Froedtert South has been impacted by the pandemic,” according to Linda Wohlgemuth, Froedtert South senior vice president and chief operating officer.

“Advocate Aurora Health has been profoundly affected at all levels of our organization by the pandemic,” said Lisa Just, patient services area coordinator for the hospital.

“Years of preparation for population health and infectious disease scenarios enabled us to quickly pivot to battle the coronavirus in its initial weeks, shifting our operations to respond to a surge in COVID-19 care,” Just said.

Untold challenges

The challenges have been many, agree hospital officials.