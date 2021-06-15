Corner Bakery to host fundraiser for Hospice Alliance on June 17

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Corner Bakery, 9250 76th St., plans to donate 20 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 17.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated on June 17 will apply to both dine in and carry out orders, when patrons mention the Hospice Alliance fundraiser.

For more information contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

