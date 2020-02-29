Coronavirus affects UW-Parkside student's study abroad plans

LaMacchia has also seen a slower rate of business within the last few months. The only major issues the agency has seen is that some U.S. airline flights to China have been cancelled and cruise lines are not going to ports in China; however, China is not one of the most popular destinations for LaMacchia customers.

Italy is the agency’s most popular destination for clients. Some people who are planning Italy vacations with the agency have taken a step back to see what happens with the intensity of the coronavirus. Others are still set to go on their trip to Italy, three weeks from now. Some people are postponing their trips to a later date, and others are choosing to go to a different country.

“Everything’s just kind of unfolding. We really don’t know the ins and outs of it yet, but we’re keeping an eye on it,” said LaMacchia owner Tom Karnes. Agents have been in contact with clients to make sure they’re comfortable.

Cruise lines are also adjusting their itineraries. “It’s for their (clients’) own safety. People are going to get upset. You can’t really argue with the reason,” Karnes said.

“When you look at the percentage, you look at the numbers, you see what’s going on, the reality is these numbers are very, very small,” he said.