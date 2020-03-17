Coronavirus forces cancellations, changes, closures

A look at changes, cancellations and other actions in Kenosha County prompted by the coronavirus outbreak:

Grace Center Pantry to continue service

The Grace Welcome Center Pantry, 2006 60th St., is serving its regular guests and is also helping with kids home from school.

To meet this need, the center has put together special bags of groceries for families with kids home from school. “The bags have cereal, snacks, peanut butter and jelly and other food kids like.“ Grace Welcome Center Pantry Director Denise Russell said.

Meanwhile, pantry and breakfast programs have moved to a “to-go” style model.

“It’s going to be like some of our great hamburger stands here in Kenosha. Guests are going to let us know what they want, and we are going to get it for them” Leif Peterson said.

The pantry is open 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Breakfast to go is offered 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The pantry is especially looking for donations of kid friendly breakfast and lunch food, including cereal, snack bars, pudding cups, juice, Spaghetti O’s, macaroni and cheese, powdered milk, bags and boxes.