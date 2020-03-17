Coronavirus forces cancellations, changes, closures

A look at changes, cancellations and other actions in Kenosha County prompted by the coronavirus outbreak:
Grace Center Pantry to continue service
The Grace Welcome Center Pantry, 2006 60th St., is serving its regular guests and is also helping with kids home from school.
To meet this need, the center has put together special bags of groceries for families with kids home from school. “The bags have cereal, snacks, peanut butter and jelly and other food kids like.“ Grace Welcome Center Pantry Director Denise Russell said.
Meanwhile, pantry and breakfast programs have moved to a “to-go” style model.
“It’s going to be like some of our great hamburger stands here in Kenosha. Guests are going to let us know what they want, and we are going to get it for them” Leif Peterson said.
The pantry is open 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Breakfast to go is offered 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
The pantry is especially looking for donations of kid friendly breakfast and lunch food, including cereal, snack bars, pudding cups, juice, Spaghetti O’s, macaroni and cheese, powdered milk, bags and boxes.
Also needed are young volunteers in good health to help from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Funeral homes shift to meet families’ needs
Piasecki Funeral Home and Proko Funeral Home said they are working to honor families wishes regarding funeral services while also adhering to safety regulations regarding the coronavirus.
“Some have chosen to move forward as planned, while others have decided to make them more private or reschedule,” according to a joint news release. “During this time, services may be more intimate and private or scheduled for a later time.”
The staffs are also providing hand sanitizer and tissues and having greeters open doors. Visitors are asked to refrain from handshakes and hugs, and staff with assist with register books to limit contact. No hot beverages will be served.
Those who decide to remain at home are encouraged to send a card, post condolences online or call the funeral home, where staff will forward contact information to the families.
Gateway buildings closed
Gateway Technical College facilities are closed to the public, staff and students starting Wednesday, March 18, and will move its academic and work options to an online format until April 5.
All Gateway services will move to online delivery including student support services, registration, advising, student finance, IT support and academic instruction, to name a few.
All Gateway public events during this time frame have been canceled, including EcoFest Racine, Celebrate Earth Day and the SumoBot competition.
Special hours for seniors
Dollar General is reserving the first hour of each shopping day for senior shoppers to help shield them from possible exposure to the coronavirus.
In addition, all stores will close one hour early to allow for restocking and cleaning.
Dollar General has stores in Kenosha at 3534 52nd St., 3821 Washington Road and 7930 Sheridan Road.
Festival Foods has also announced shopping hours exclusive for seniors from 5 to 7 a.m.
In addition, Festival Foods stores normally open 24 hours a day will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. for cleaning and restocking.
Festival Foods has stores in Kenosha County at 6000 31st St. and 3207 80th St.
Other closures and cancellations
Archbishop Jerome Listeckie has announced all Catholic Diocese churches closed to daily Mass and weekend Masses through April 4.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St., will be closed Sunday.
The Kenosha Catholic Woman’s Club’s April and May luncheons have been canceled.
The Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club School Board Candidate Forum scheduled for Thursday at Pleasant Prairie Village Hall has been canceled.
Westosha Lakes Church, 24823 74th St., Salem Lakes, has canceled services for this Sunday, and all other church events have been postponed. A video of last week’s sermon and statement from the pastor is available online at www.westoshalakeschurch.com.
Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is closed until at least April 1. This affects the clay studio and all classes.
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is closed until at least April 4. As of today, opening weekend of the Durkee Mansion on April 4-5, and the Get Behind the Arts Studio Tour, scheduled for April 26, will proceed as planned.
A prison reform summit scheduled for March 24 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been canceled.
A document shredding event, originally scheduled for March 28 at three sites in the city of Kenosha has been canceled. Future shredding events are scheduled for July 25 and Oct. 24.
All Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drives have been indefinitely postponed.
Johnson Financial Group is closing its bank lobbies until April 13. Drive-thru service and night drop services will remain open and staffed during regular business hours.
All events and workshops offered through Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center have been canceled through April. The Loan Closet has been suspended until further notice.
All Social Security offices are closed. Those who need Social Security help should go to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)
Jackie Joyner-Kersee‘s visit to Carthage College on March 24 has been canceled.
The Carthage College Center for Children’s Literature will spring book sale, slated for April 4, has been canceled.
Wilmot Mountain is closed for the season.
The Kenosha Art Association is closed until April 8 and possibly longer. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume April 9.
The Garden of Eatin’ trivia/fundraiser scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until further notice.