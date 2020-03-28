Coronavirus update: Confirmed county COVID-19 cases unchanged

The state Saturday reported an additional 147 COVID-19 cases, while Kenosha County’s numbers did not change.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 989 positive COVID-19 cases compared with 842 on Friday. DHS also reported 13 deaths, the same total as on Friday.

There had been 15,232 negative tests as of Saturday afternoon.

In Kenosha County, the number of confirmed cases was still listed at 24, the same number as on Friday.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik, assistant public information officer for the county’s Joint Information Center, indicated as part of a Kenosha County question-and-answer release that local cases of the coronavirus have affected residents ages 7 to 70. No other personal information can be released.

DHS reported 16 confirmed cases in Racine County, although the actual number, reported by Racine County health officials Friday, is 17 cases: seven in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. State data tends to lag county data.

Although 989 confirmed cases in the state have been reported, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited.