Corporation Counsel: 'No mechanism in place to enforce a mask order.'

Will Kenosha County mandate mask use?

The county issued the following statement Thursday from the Kenosha County Office of the Corporation Counsel:

“In the wake of similar actions in Dane County and the City of Milwaukee, some individuals have asked whether Kenosha County would consider adopting an order requiring people to wear face coverings while in public as a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

“At this time, Kenosha County does not have the authority to enforce such an order, and, as such, there is not presently an active effort to do so.

“What’s different about the situations in Dane County and the City of Milwaukee?

“Kenosha County, like many other counties had its authority to mandate and enforce such actions significantly called into question by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in its May 13 decision striking down the state’s Safer-At-Home Order.

“The Dane County Board subsequently adopted an ordinance, providing a mechanism for enforcement of such public health orders, enabling the enactment of that county’s recent mask order.