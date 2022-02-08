Costs to move County Human Services, Job Center to Sun Plaza revealed

Costs associated with renovating, leasing and buying the former Sun Plaza shopping center for use as the new Kenosha County Human Services/Job Center campus came to light on Monday.

The county's Public Works/Facilities Committee voted Monday to recommend that the County Board give approval for a lease and purchase agreement between the county and Bear Development. Resolutions regarding the agreements are scheduled to next go to the Finance and Administration Committee Thursday for consideration.

If approved, construction at Sun Plaza 3446 52nd St., could start later this year, said Jim Kupfer, chief financial officer for the county Public Works Department.

Bear Development, on its website, describes the property as being located in "an established, convenient location in the heart of Kenosha on 52nd Street." Bear noted that 55,000 square feet of the center has been renovated and houses Kenosha Human Development Services. Other center tenants include Citi Trends, Dollar General, Rent-A-Center and Cricket.

In recent years, a number of retail establishments have fled the plaza, including several grocery stores. The neighborhood continues to be something of a food dessert.

Under the public-private partnership, Bear Development would purchase the existing Human Services/Job Center property, 8600 Sheridan Road., for $1.6 million, and redevelop Sun Plaza, 3408 52nd St., to suit the needs of the county.

“It will take 18 months, approximately, to have it constructed,” Kupfer said, adding the county would sell its existing building and relocate to the new campus in mid-2024.

The county would lease the new space for five years at an annual cost of $674,250 and then purchase it for $16.1 million.

The five-year lease will allow Bear Development to apply for cost-saving tax credits the county would not otherwise qualify for, thereby decreasing the overall cost of redeveloping Sun Plaza.

It’s a similar arrangement that made possible the relocation of the Kenosha Human Development Services to Sun Plaza. The Human Services/Job Center would bring another 425 government employees and contractors to the campus.

The lease payment will cover building maintenance, operation and insurance — costs the county would incur at either location, said Kupfer.

A 'reasonable' price

Based on comparatives provided by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the $5.19-per-square-foot rental cost is “reasonable,” Kupfer said. For example, industrial space is going for between $5 and $6 per square foot and retail space is available for between $7 and $11 per square foot. The Sun Plaza campus has 107,270 square feet of space, expandable up to 130,736 square feet.

“This is well below (comparable property), so we think it’s a reasonable number to be paying and we only have to pay it for five years,” Kupfer said.

Kenosha County would purchase the new space from Bear Development in 2029 for $16,117,500, which Kupfer said is in line with the price tag initially shared with the public.

Total cost of renovating the Sun Plaza location is estimated to be $19.4 million. The purchase price is the total cost, minus a $1.75 million state grant, $1.5 million in new market tax credits that Bear will apply for, and a solar credit of $82,500.

'No red flags'

County Supervisor William Grady, chairman of the Public Works and Facilities Committee, asked for reassurance “that the county taxpayers’ best interest is being looked out for” by way of these agreements.

John Moyer, of the county corporation counsel's office, said that local real estate attorney Thomas Santarelli reviewed the 114-page package that includes the agreements and scope of work to be completed.

“He saw no red flags,” Moyer said. “So, he gave his blessing as well and with that I think we can be fairly well assured that this is a favorable, lease, purchase and sale group of documents for the county.”

The resolution that will ultimately be considered by the County Board also establishes any budgetary balance in the Human Services Building fund may be applied to cover lease payments and be used for the eventual purchase of the building to reduce the need to borrow money for the project.

Bonding of $2,958,000 is included in the 2022 county budget to begin the process, of which $2.8 million is earmarked for relocation. The county will also bond $43,000 for improvement to the exiting Job Center building on Sheridan Road and $115,000 to purchase an adjacent lot to that building in preparation of selling it to Bear Development. The county is scheduled to close on that land on Friday.

