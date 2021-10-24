Costumed canines on parade at Safe Harbor Humane Society's Walk for Paws Sunday

A dinosaur, a hot dog, a mini cow and even a dragon were a few of the costumed canines that accompanied their owners Sunday in the annual Walk for Paws in Kenosha’s Wolfenbuttel Park.
The event, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Safe Harbor Humane Society. Not only did it have nearly 50 dogs registered for the walk, there also were various raffles, a costume contest, a dog Olympics event, plus food and other vendors.
“It’s just great for the shelter,” said Dee Cordell, Safe Harbor’s marketing and communications director. “It gets us out in the community and it’s a lot of fun.”
The last event in 2019 raised over $8,000, with staff members hoping to raise even more this year.
“A lot of people bring their dogs and have a good time,” said Amanda Cutler, Safe Harbor assistant director. “We’re hoping to raise at least $10,000 this year, which goes to the care of the animals and to get equipment and supplies. Every dollar goes back to help homeless animals in the community.”
There are now 25 dogs at the shelter, which usually houses about 42, but has had reduced kennel space due to ongoing construction. That project, which includes providing larger kennel space for the dogs, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Supporting what the society does for local pets and the community is the reason why pet owners chose to bring their pets out on an overcast, windy day by the lake.
No matter what, said participants, it was a good day to “go to the dogs.”
“It’s for a good cause,” said first-time attendee Sonia Chujillo of Racine. She had “Zeus,” her 4-year-old Husky-German Shepherd mix, with her. “My friend does fostering and I see all the dogs firsthand.”
Lisa Vandervelde of Kenosha was also glad to bring her half-Boston and half-French Bulldogs Chloe and Miss Moonie to the event.
“I wanted to come every year, but I had to work on the weekends,” she said. “I signed up to volunteer at Safe Harbor. I like the work that they do. It’s good to have a humane society in our area.”
Several repeat-attendees were thrilled to come out for a variety of reasons.
“My granddaughter was volunteering down at the shelter a long time,” said Judith Love, of Kenosha, who was walking “Shannon,” her 8-year-old Collie service dog. “This is like our social walk. I think it’s great.”
“I went to it in 2019,” said Katrina Polso, of Kenosha, with Husky “Tikaani,” 7. “We love dogs and support this. We just want to help where we can.”