Costumed canines on parade at Safe Harbor Humane Society's Walk for Paws Sunday

A dinosaur, a hot dog, a mini cow and even a dragon were a few of the costumed canines that accompanied their owners Sunday in the annual Walk for Paws in Kenosha’s Wolfenbuttel Park.

The event, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Safe Harbor Humane Society. Not only did it have nearly 50 dogs registered for the walk, there also were various raffles, a costume contest, a dog Olympics event, plus food and other vendors.

“It’s just great for the shelter,” said Dee Cordell, Safe Harbor’s marketing and communications director. “It gets us out in the community and it’s a lot of fun.”

The last event in 2019 raised over $8,000, with staff members hoping to raise even more this year.

“A lot of people bring their dogs and have a good time,” said Amanda Cutler, Safe Harbor assistant director. “We’re hoping to raise at least $10,000 this year, which goes to the care of the animals and to get equipment and supplies. Every dollar goes back to help homeless animals in the community.”