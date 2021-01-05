Council approves emergency declaration ahead of potential civil unrest

The Kenosha City Council Monday night unanimously approved an emergency declaration as it looks to secure the city in anticipation of possible civil unrest ahead of a long-awaited charging decision in the Aug. 23 police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
The council voted 17-0 on the resolution that will take effect immediately upon Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley making his decision public on whether to criminally charge Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey for Blake’s shooting. According to the resolution, the emergency would remain in effect for eight days. It would automatically end at 11:59 p.m. on the eighth day unless otherwise extended. Should Graveley’s ruling be delayed beyond Jan. 16, the resolution would not go into effect.
No exact announcement date
Graveley has not announced when the decision would be made. However, according to Mayor John Antaramian, in a phone call with Graveley on Dec. 29, the district attorney indicated that he would release the decision to the public within the first two weeks of the year.
Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by Sheskey, a white officer, as Blake was entering an SUV, his kids still in the back seat, parked in the 2800 block of 40th Street. Police were attempting to arrest Blake on a warrant.
Blake survived the shooting — which was recorded on video and went viral — but was left paralyzed from the waist down and likely for life, according to family members. Blake’s shooting roused peaceful protests by day. Blake’s shooting also incited nighttime violence, including the shooting deaths of two Kenosha-area protesters, and more than $50 million in damage to businesses and property as result of rioting and looting that ensued.
Ald. Holly Kangas said she had concerns about media releases, including one issued by police on Sunday, which appeared to restrict where people could protest. The release mentions preparations that include possible “designation of a demonstration space.”
“It looks like something that’s planned. It’s been put out there,” she said. “If we were to do something like that, wouldn’t we be infringing on people’s constitutional rights?”
City Attorney Ed Antaramian said the matter of the designated demonstration space had not been discussed with his or the mayor’s office.
“The idea is to allow for peaceful protest. I think the mayor has indicated to ensure there can be peaceful protests,” he said. “Again, I can’t speak to the issue of having some designated area.”
No designated protest site
Mayor John Antaramian, however, said the city does not intend to designate a place for protests to take place. He said that police had looked at areas to suggest where protests could occur.
“If people are interpreting that in that way, that’s an incorrect interpretation,” he said. The mayor said that the resolution does not specify where people can protest “nor do I have any intention of doing that.”
Kangas pressed further saying that the releases have come across as though the city already knew “what was coming.”
“I find that to be really offensive,” she said, later adding that the perception marginalizes the community, particularly the Black community.
The mayor acknowledged knowing when the decision would be made but said he does not know what the announcement is He said he was not allowed to state the date of the ruling and that the district attorney is responsible for releasing information on the findings.
“The city has no knowledge – not the (police) chief, not me, not anyone else in the city has any knowledge of what the decision is,” he said.
Safety for all
Ald. Vince Ruffalo said the emergency declaration does not take away people’s right to protest peacefully.
“But, it is our council’s and the city’s responsibility for safety for all people – the protesters, citizens, people going to work, our police department, everybody,” he said. “Violence, arson, looting, vandalism – that cannot be tolerated.”
Ald. Anthony Kennedy wondered how the mayor saw himself exercising authority in the declaration, once the district attorney has made the investigation findings public. The declaration gives the mayor certain powers, including setting curfew, in consultation with the police, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s legal counsel.
“It’s my intention to always make sure to keep the city out of trouble particularly how we handle these,” Antaramian said.
Sheriff’s `state of emergency’
Sheriff David Beth also issued an emergency declaration in the form of a memo Monday, ahead of possible civil unrest, as well as, potential conditions for rioting and looting and risks to human life.
Beth, reached late Monday, said the declaration was issued for the purpose of scheduling changes, if needed, in accordance with the deputy sheriff’s contract. The sheriff issued a similar declaration in August.
“So, for me to change the schedules for the deputy sheriffs I have to declare the emergency,” he said.