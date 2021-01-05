Council approves emergency declaration ahead of potential civil unrest

The Kenosha City Council Monday night unanimously approved an emergency declaration as it looks to secure the city in anticipation of possible civil unrest ahead of a long-awaited charging decision in the Aug. 23 police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The council voted 17-0 on the resolution that will take effect immediately upon Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley making his decision public on whether to criminally charge Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey for Blake’s shooting. According to the resolution, the emergency would remain in effect for eight days. It would automatically end at 11:59 p.m. on the eighth day unless otherwise extended. Should Graveley’s ruling be delayed beyond Jan. 16, the resolution would not go into effect.

No exact announcement date

Graveley has not announced when the decision would be made. However, according to Mayor John Antaramian, in a phone call with Graveley on Dec. 29, the district attorney indicated that he would release the decision to the public within the first two weeks of the year.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by Sheskey, a white officer, as Blake was entering an SUV, his kids still in the back seat, parked in the 2800 block of 40th Street. Police were attempting to arrest Blake on a warrant.