Council approves quarantine housing at Carthage for city first responders, essential staff

In answering Bogdala, according to Hernandez, employees would be accepted if they believed they were exposed and didn’t want to go home to further expose their families.

Must follow protocols

Those who do use the spaces to isolate or quarantine would do so in accordance with protocols established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the agreement, the employee would need to be a confirmed case, with symptoms; actually or potentially exposed; stable and not in need of hospitalization; able to perform daily living activities with no assistance and have no required medical or nursing care needs.

In addition to being employed by the city, eligible workers also would not have secure housing in which to isolate or needs to leave their home to protect other members of the household at high-risk for complications due to the COVID-19.

The employee would then sign a formal document with requirements and restrictions for using the isolation facilities.

Alderperson Daniel Prozanski, a Carthage graduate, said he was proud of his alma mater for making the offer to the city with first responders in mind. He was impressed with Carthage’s offer that asks the city for nothing in return.