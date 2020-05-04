Council approves quarantine housing at Carthage for city first responders, essential staff

City of Kenosha first responders and essential employees who have been exposed to or believe they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus will have a place for voluntary isolation at no charge at Carthage College.
The City Council voted 17-0 to enter into an agreement with the college at 2001 Alford Park Drive that would allow the affected workers to occupy two floors within the residence halls of the Oaks Residential Village.
The contract, approved Monday night, takes effect May 11 and will remain effective until 10 business days after the state rescinds orders to shelter in place, or by the two parties’ mutual agreement to terminate it.
According to the agreement, Carthage is providing two separate isolation areas within the Oaks Village — one quarantined space for employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and another for those who have potentially or have been exposed to the coronavirus.
“My vision for Carthage is that we are an ever stronger partner to our local communities, and so I wanted to be sure Carthage was one of the colleges nationwide that stepped up to serve their local communities,” said Carthage College President John Swallow.
“After we transitioned to remote education and nearly all of our students departed campus, I knew that we had a special asset, in our residential housing, that could be put to use for patients or first responders. I contacted local hospitals and the cities and counties of Kenosha and Racine to offer our campus, and I am pleased that we worked out this agreement with the city of Kenosha.
"At this point, we are setting aside two floors in one Oaks building, which has room for about 16 beds per floor. Some of the rooms are single rooms and some are doubles. If the need grows, we can allocate additional floors or even additional buildings.”
Swallow noted that there are a handful of students living on campus, but they’re being housed in The Tower Residence Hall. No students are in the Oaks Residential Village.
Comprising the Oaks’ six buildings are private, air-conditioned rooms in suite-style arrangements with shared bathrooms. Many of the rooms have a view of Lake Michigan or the wooded area that surrounds it, according to the Carthage website.
“This agreement appears to be a good idea, quite prudent on the part of the city. Many of our neighboring communities, like Waukegan, for example, end up paying for their workers to stay at motels,” said Alderperson Jan Michalski.
Not just first responders
Michalski asked whether the contract covered just police and fire personnel or any city employee who “contracted” the virus, particularly, through doing their jobs.
“Even some of the inspectors are at risk,” he said.
City Administrator Randy Hernandez said the agreement was expanded to include those who aren’t just first responders.
“If they feel as if they don’t want to go home to potentially to spread it to family members, there’s no cost being charged by Carthage to the city,” he said.
Alderperson Dominic Ruffalo wondered whether there were workers who would be in line to use the residences.
“Or is this just a precautionary measure?” he asked.
Hernandez said no workers were currently in need of the housing services; however, the city plans to “advertise it upon approval for our employees.”
“It’s a really nice thing that Carthage is doing, and we’re being proactive in case we need these services there,” Ruffalo added.
How are employees selected
Council President David Bogdala questioned who would determine whether an employee could use the facilities.
According to the city administrator, the decision would be at the discretion of the employee’s supervisor. He said it may also mean the affected employee involve more than one supervising authority.
Bogdala said he was in favor of the agreement but wanted to better understand the approval process for employees. He hoped it would not be a “bureaucratic process” for those in need of the quarters immediately.
In answering Bogdala, according to Hernandez, employees would be accepted if they believed they were exposed and didn’t want to go home to further expose their families.
Must follow protocols
Those who do use the spaces to isolate or quarantine would do so in accordance with protocols established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the agreement, the employee would need to be a confirmed case, with symptoms; actually or potentially exposed; stable and not in need of hospitalization; able to perform daily living activities with no assistance and have no required medical or nursing care needs.
In addition to being employed by the city, eligible workers also would not have secure housing in which to isolate or needs to leave their home to protect other members of the household at high-risk for complications due to the COVID-19.
The employee would then sign a formal document with requirements and restrictions for using the isolation facilities.
Alderperson Daniel Prozanski, a Carthage graduate, said he was proud of his alma mater for making the offer to the city with first responders in mind. He was impressed with Carthage’s offer that asks the city for nothing in return.
“When I looked at this, I see on the news where people that are first responders or people that are in the medical profession … have to sleep in their garage because they don’t want to spread this to their families,” Prozanski said. “Or they’re sleeping in hotels or find some alternative ways.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.