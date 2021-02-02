Council commits more than $7.4 million to fund proposed `innovation neighborhood' infrastructure

The contract includes a combined $2.6 million for the remediation and $400,000 in contingency funds to cover unforeseen costs. The city plans to fund the project through money in the Kenosha Engine Plant Bankruptcy Escrow account, “Ready to Reuse” grants and city funds set aside for the capital improvement project.

Remediation involves injection of chemicals and special microbes at four areas on site over a six-week period. The chemicals would feed the microbes, which would further breakdown contaminants. The process also includes introducing a type of carbon that sequesters the release of harmful gasses to prevent them from migrating off site. The compounds would work over a period of several years, according to the plan.

Among the contaminants found in the soil and groundwater at the former engine plant site were petroleum compounds, chlorinated solvents, hydraulic fluid, polychlorinated biphenyls, and metals, including lead, chromium and zinc, according to state environmental assessments.

Snow plowing woes

Plowing of city streets following last weekend’s storm that dumped up to a foot of snow in some areas of Kenosha received mixed reviews from council members.