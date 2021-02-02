Council commits more than $7.4M to fund proposed `innovation neighborhood' infrastructure

The Kenosha City Council reaffirmed its commitment to fund more than $7.4 million of a $12.4 million infrastructure project at the former Chrysler Engine Plant site, which is being primed to transform as a proposed billion-dollar innovation neighborhood.
The council Monday night approved a resolution stating it would commit up to at least $7,418,661 in funding for roads and utility at the former Chrysler site conditioned on approval of up to $4,945,774 from the federal Economic Development Administration. The city’s portion for funding would come from bonding within the site’s tax incremental district.
In December, the city announced plans to establish the former automobile industrial property as the “Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.” The multifaceted project envisions an innovation center with an intrinsic connection to its surrounding neighborhoods — Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown — providing opportunities for education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement in high-growth digital and STEM fields.
Remediation approved
Related to the proposed innovation neighborhood project, the council also awarded a contract for ground water remediation to San Clemente, Calif.-based Regenesis Bioremediation Products Inc.
The remediation will begin this spring as part of a second-phase effort to further neutralize contaminants left behind when the Chrysler Engine Plant closed in 2010. The first phase involved soil excavation to remove areas with the highest contamination on the 107-acre property that lies east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets.
The contract includes a combined $2.6 million for the remediation and $400,000 in contingency funds to cover unforeseen costs. The city plans to fund the project through money in the Kenosha Engine Plant Bankruptcy Escrow account, “Ready to Reuse” grants and city funds set aside for the capital improvement project.
Remediation involves injection of chemicals and special microbes at four areas on site over a six-week period. The chemicals would feed the microbes, which would further breakdown contaminants. The process also includes introducing a type of carbon that sequesters the release of harmful gasses to prevent them from migrating off site. The compounds would work over a period of several years, according to the plan.
Among the contaminants found in the soil and groundwater at the former engine plant site were petroleum compounds, chlorinated solvents, hydraulic fluid, polychlorinated biphenyls, and metals, including lead, chromium and zinc, according to state environmental assessments.
Snow plowing woes
Plowing of city streets following last weekend’s storm that dumped up to a foot of snow in some areas of Kenosha received mixed reviews from council members.
For Ald. David Bogdala, the prioritization of when and what streets were plowed left much to be desired. During council comments, he questioned whether crews had the right equipment and allocations based on headcount and why plowing was delayed in parts of the city Sunday. He proposed changes to the process and that City Administrator John Morrissey lead the review. Morrissey is expected to make recommendations to the Public Works Committee.
“I, for one, will not tolerate another event like we had this past weekend. It was absolutely atrocious,” Bogdala said.
Had the weekend snowstorm arrived 24 hours later, Kenosha would’ve had an “absolute disaster” on its hands “because no one in this city would be able to get to work,” he said.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said he received many complaints – seven calls and 27 e-mails – “about the lack of snow plowing” on Kenosha’s west end.
“Everybody is not happy about the way the snow removal was done this time,” he said.
Ald. Rollin Pizzala questioned why police didn’t ticket cars parked on the streets despite the snow emergency, alluding to an e-mail from a snowplow driver asking the same.
“I need some answers,” he said.
Ald. Holly Kangas said people in her district complimented the plowing.
“I want to say kudos to public works, to the plow drivers, to everybody involved. I know it was a lot of snow and a lot of work. And, they really did a heck of a job,” she said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data derived from Kenosha’s Wastewater Treatment Plant figures, nine inches of snow officially fell near the lake.
Prostitution municipal codes
In other business, the council approved a first reading of revisions to ordinances for disorderly houses and loitering pertaining to prostitution. The changes would give the police latitude for referring criminal charges or issuing municipal citations depending on severity of the offense.
The revisions repeal current ordinances, while incorporating state statutes, which cover a broader range for violations, including internet and social media, and not just sex solicitation on city streets. Under the revised code, those found in violation face a fine of $500 to $1,000 or no more than 90 days in jail.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.