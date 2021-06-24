Council denies $50K damage claim for injuries in Blake shooting; federal suit against Sheskey continues

The statement stops short of indicating whether they believe Blake would proceed further with the municipal claim.

Officers cleared

Following more than four months of investigation and review of Blake’s shooting, officers involved — including Sheskey — were cleared in January of criminal wrongdoing by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley. Graveley also did not file criminal charges against Blake.

The federal suit filed by Blake’s attorneys on March 25 alleges Sheskey put the health of onlookers and of Blake’s children, who were inside the SUV he was getting into, at risk. It also alleges that the officer acted with “excessive force” and “reckless indifference” by firing at him seven times.

Both the federal suit and police account have agreed upon facts, including that Blake was walking away from officers while carrying a knife and trying to get into the car while two officers, Sheskey among them, followed with guns drawn. Police have said that Blake did not follow orders and was climbing into the driver’s seat of the SUV and had quickly “twisted” toward them while holding a knife. The lawsuit, however, claims that Blake never threatened the officers.