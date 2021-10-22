Council OKs allocating $12.4M in federal stimulus funds for innovation, technology projects

A proposed youth leadership and career readiness center and a technology-focused high school for Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood are among 11 projects that could benefit from the first portion of federal stimulus funding the city has received.

Earlier this year, the city received just over $13.2 million, the first of two such allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government is expected to release a second allocation of a similar amount to the city next year, according to Mayor John Antaramian.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved the use of nearly $12.4 million of the initial allocation to fund the career and high school projects. The remaining $800,000 would be carried over into the next year when the city receives the second payment, Antaramian said.

About $8.8 million, or nearly 71 percent of the funding, would go toward economic development and education and job training for youth.