Council OK's Downtown ramp lease for post office; off-street parking for snow emergencies discussed

The new Kenosha Downtown parking structure will accommodate a half-dozen U.S. Postal Service delivery vans during the upcoming holiday delivery season. But the ramp could also soon be the space for off-street parking as the city plans to examine where resident vehicles may go during major snow events.

On Monday night, the Kenosha City Council approved a lease to allow the postal service to park six vans on the second floor of the five-story ramp. The recently opened structure is just east of the Post Office at Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets. The $8 million parking structure opened March 8 and provides free parking for residents and visitors in a centralized location.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy, chair of the city Transit Commission, said the lease would allow the post office at 5605 Sheridan Road to temporarily use the spaces through Jan. 7, 2022. The post office is leasing the slots for $500. Both the commission and the city’s Finance Committee approved the lease prior to the council meeting on Monday.

During deliberations, however, Ald. Jan Michalski, expressed concern about residents and the general public being able to park their vehicles in the ramp.