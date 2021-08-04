Council OKs federal stimulus-funded contracts to agencies providing rental assistance, small business loans

The Kenosha City Council has awarded contracts, supported by nearly $280,000 in federal COVID-19 funds, to aid low and moderate-income families and individuals with rental assistance and to support local small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The contracts, each in the amount of $139,379.66, are going to the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation Inc. The community development block grants to the organizations are part of $5 billion in federal relief coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Under the CARES Act, Wisconsin received funding made available to “entitlement cities,” which Kenosha was qualified through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city received the funding under a streamlined application process because the two agencies had been previously granted federal stimulus monies. According to the contracts, both nonprofit agencies would begin services no earlier than July 19 and would continue through June 30, 2022. Roughly $120,000 in each contract would be used for rental assistance and small business loans, while the remainder would pay for administration costs.
Grant requirements
The Community Action Agency would provide emergency grants made as rental payments on behalf of income-eligible applicants for a maximum of six consecutive months.
Applicants must qualify as low-income households and would be required to provide identification, proof of income, assets and documentation of need. Applicants would also be required to show documentation showing delinquency payments from a landlord and/or economic impact of hardship due to job loss, termination, furlough. Applicants must be Kenosha residents for at least six of the previous 12 months and the unit being rented must be in Kenosha.
Assistance through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. would go to existing “micro-enterprises” or businesses that employ five of fewer employees, including the business owner or for-profit businesses with 20 or fewer employees, according to the contract. Funds would be used to provide loans of $5,000 to $15,000 to the qualifying businesses.
Block grants
The council on Monday also awarded this year’s round of traditional community development block grants through the federal Housing and Urban Development Department to 11 Kenosha nonprofit organizations. The grants totaled $506,182.78 for 2021 with year-long contracts.
Of the grantees, the Women’s Business Initiative Corporation is to receive more than half of the funding at $256,228.78 to provide business training or technical assistance to 230 entrepreneurs.
According its agreement with the city, 161 recipients will be low to moderate-income individuals who will attend a variety of classes and training sessions. In addition, the funding would provide loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 per micro-enterprise with loans going to at least four such businesses. Loan amounts would vary depending on need and the business’ ability to create new full-time equivalent jobs.
Others awarded
Ten other organizations or agencies receiving grants are:
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Inc., Teen Center and transportation, $15,980.
ELCA Outreach Center, Inc., Helping Citizens — GED and legal advice, $24,969.
Kenosha Achievement Center, Inc., modular classrooms, $20,237.
Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc., volunteer transportation service, $4,994.
Kenosha County, Kemper Center exterior building restoration, $74,908.
Kenosha Literacy Council, Inc., literacy program, $24,969.
Kenosha YMCA Inc., “Frank Elementary Achievers” youth empowerment program, $31,961.
Shalom Center of Interfaith Network of Kenosha County, Inc., homeless diversion support staffing, $21,973.
Women and Children’s Horizons Inc., legal advocacy program, $21,973.
Women and Children’s Horizons Inc., shelter flooring, $7,990.