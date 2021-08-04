Council OKs federal stimulus-funded contracts to agencies providing rental assistance, small business loans

Applicants must qualify as low-income households and would be required to provide identification, proof of income, assets and documentation of need. Applicants would also be required to show documentation showing delinquency payments from a landlord and/or economic impact of hardship due to job loss, termination, furlough. Applicants must be Kenosha residents for at least six of the previous 12 months and the unit being rented must be in Kenosha.

Assistance through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. would go to existing “micro-enterprises” or businesses that employ five of fewer employees, including the business owner or for-profit businesses with 20 or fewer employees, according to the contract. Funds would be used to provide loans of $5,000 to $15,000 to the qualifying businesses.

Block grants

The council on Monday also awarded this year’s round of traditional community development block grants through the federal Housing and Urban Development Department to 11 Kenosha nonprofit organizations. The grants totaled $506,182.78 for 2021 with year-long contracts.

Of the grantees, the Women’s Business Initiative Corporation is to receive more than half of the funding at $256,228.78 to provide business training or technical assistance to 230 entrepreneurs.