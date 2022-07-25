Country Thunder 2022 rolled in record turnout

RANDALL — Country Thunder 2022 posted a record turnout and mostly beautiful weather over the weekend, with quick-moving thunderstorms Saturday night causing a brief delay.
The country music festival had a daily average of more than 36,500 guests, and Saturday peaked at more than 40,000, according to event Director of Corporate and Media Relations Gerry Krochak.
Weather at the four-day festival mainly consisted of sunny skies and temperatures ranging from mid-70s to low-90s. On Saturday night, however, potential thunderstorms caused a 50-minute shutdown, Country Thunder Music Festivals General Manager Kim Blevins said.
Luckily, the storms did not end up rolling through the festival grounds, and headliner Morgan Wallen was able to go on for his performance only 10 minutes late. Hardy, whose performance was right before Wallen’s, had to cut his act short because of the shutdown – however, he did a “pop-up” performance at the festival’s smaller Lake Stage after Wallen’s performance was over, a welcome surprise for the fans.
“The fans absolutely loved it,” Blevins said. “It was definitely a highlight of the weekend to have an artist of that magnitude play a small, secondary stage late at night.”
Saturday night’s record turnout caused an influx of traffic and some traffic delays, but everyone was ultimately able to get into the festival bowl in time for performances, Blevins said.
In terms of medical issues, three patrons were transported to hospitals Thursday night. Other than that, however, medical issues were minimal, Blevins said, mostly including the “usual festival-related injuries” and some heat-related injuries.
Kenosha County Sheriff Department officials said they will not have the total number of law enforcement calls and tickets issued at Country Thunder until Tuesday or Wednesday.
In a separate incident, a resident of the Randall Farms subdivision said his mailbox door was torn off Sunday night, with video from a Ring doorbell security camera showing a car slow down in front of his house for about 20 seconds and then driving off. It occurred at 11:05 p.m., around the time the festival was ending.
Related reports indicated another neighbor’s mailbox was also damaged. Additional details from the incident were not immediately available.
UPDATE IN PHOTOS: Check out 50 images from the grounds at Country Thunder 2022
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Phil Vassar entertains the crowd while preforming on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, kenosha news
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Sarah Martin and Mike Prez, both of Chicago, dance as Renegade Wildflower plays on the Lake Stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Mike Prez and Sarah Martin, both of Chicago, dance as Renegade Wildflower plays on the Lake Stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Phil Vassar entertains the crowd while preforming on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Phil Vassar entertains the crowd while preforming on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Rebecca Tondi and Kenna Beth dance as Renegade Wildflower plays on the Lake Stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Morgan Gartzke, of Slinger, Wis., left, and Cody Gishkowsky, of Hartford, Wis., kiss as they dance while Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Morgan Gartzke, of Slinger, Wis., left, and Cody Gishkowsky, of Hartford, Wis., embrace as they dance as Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Miranda Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minn., sings along as Kameron Malone plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Above: Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe signs a hat for a fan before his show at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Malone reaches for hands as he makes his way back to the stage along the catwalk during his show at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Left: Nicolina Leddy, of Kankakee, Ill., dances as Nolan Sotillo plays at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo is the day's first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo was the day’s first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday afternoon. Chris Young was scheduled to close it out starting at 10 p.m. Other headliners on the schedule Friday include Kameron Marlowe, Lindsay Ell, Phil Vassar and Chris Janson.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo is the day's first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo is the day's first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Jack Koval, of New Lenox, Ill., sneaks a bite as he walks away with a “curly fry dog bowl” from Pulver’s Fine Foods at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday. Festival brings people together. Page B1
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Renee Wilson, of Racine, tries on straw hats at the Gone County Hats booth at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Maggie Rose Country Thunder 2022
Holly Gilvary
Maggie Rose at Country Thunder 2022
Maggie Rose was the first headliner to hit the stage at Country Thunder on Friday.
Holly Gilvary
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Ryan Kelly and Cait Stephens, both of Chicago, relax in a sofa on the back of Kelly’s pickup truck in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. Kelly has attended eight Country Thunder music festivals around the country and this year marks his third time in Wisconsin. This is Stephen’s first Country Thunder. Kelly says the music festival (and campgrounds) become a neighborhood. “It’s all about people helping people,” said Kelly.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
A group readies a platform atop a bus in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Brianna Hartmann, left, and Nanci Lebda, of Wonder Lake Ill., place a blanket in front of the main stage before the music starts at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Taylor Aldridge, of St. Charles, Ill., front, plays on her cell phone as she waits for the main gates to open at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. Aldridge and her friends arrived at the gate with their chairs more than two hours before they opened. They were the first to get into the main grounds from the campgrounds.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Chris Hooyman, right, and Casey Biertzer, both of UW-Oshkosh, setup a tent in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Logan Frederick, of Aurora, Ill., right, drinks his beverage as his friends react while they play beer darts in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Natalie Hering, of Dane County, bottom left, gets ready to make a throw as she plays beer darts with a group in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
From left, Jane Nelson, Jeanine Ortiz and Kelli Criel, all from Chicago suburbs, pose in front of their camper in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. The trio have attended Country Thunder multiple times: Nelson, 9 times; Ortiz, 5 times; Criel, 7 times. “We can keep up with the best of them,” said Nelson. “We stay up all (expletive) night.”
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Christopher Palumbo, left, and his mom, Sue, both of Cicero, Ill., are among the first to setup their chairs in front of the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
The Elkhorn Area High School wrestling team drives through the campgrounds to sell ice at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. The team has raised funds for the wrestling program selling ice at Country Thunder since 2009.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Emma Baran, center, rests on a blanket atop a jeep as she hangs out with her friends, Aaron Berman, left, and Ally Bambino, all of Elmhurst, Ill., in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
The glamping tents boast air conditioning at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Douglas Woods, of Stout Tent, pounds a stake into the ground while setting up the glamping section at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Glamping tents are ready for campers at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
A crew sets up the stage in the Electric Thunder tent at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Jimmy Torres, left, and Tarian Holman, move sound equipment as they help setup the main stage at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Photos, Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Tammy Paredes, left, helps setup the Top Notch Concessions food booth with owner Josh Stremmel, right, at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Top Notch Concessions has fed festivalgoers at at the Country Thunder Arizona festival for seven years, and has made its way to Wisconsin for the first time.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
The general campgrounds at Country Thunder boast portable bathrooms that can be reserved for specific groups.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Concert Alien retail at Country Thunder
Concert Alien retail at Country Thunder
Holly Gilvary
Smokin' R's BBQ Country Thunder
Rick Smith serves a customer fresh barbecue at Smokin’ R’s BBQ on the grounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday.
Holly Gilvary
Otte's Concessions Country Thunder
Otte’s Concessions owner Jeff Otte said his business started out with kettle corn, but now cheese curds and corndogs are some of the most popular items at festivals like Country Thunder.
Holly Gilvary
Drink Wisconsinbly booth Country Thunder
Gabrielle Ledesma, left, and Christy Conrad assist patrons at their Drink Wisconsinbly booth at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall.
Holly Gilvary
Pulver's food vendor Country Thunder
Patrons wait in line for Pulver’s at Country Thunder. Multiple vendors said they saw a surprisingly high number of patrons as the festival as a whole received record turnout opening night.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
RDNKN Retail at Country Thunder 2022
Owner of Florida-based RDNKN, Marc Harden, has attended Country Thunder Wisconsin as a vendor for five years.
Holly Gilvary
Lake Cowboy Country Thunder
Lifelong friends Joe Koeppl, left, and Leslie Reuter co-founded Lake Cowboy, taking inspiration from their childhoods in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Their company combines the pair's love for lake life and country music, Koeppl said.
Holly Gilvary
Country Thunder festival bowl Friday, July 22
The main stage area at Country Thunder got busy fast as fans waited for Lindsay Ell to come on.
Holly Gilvary
Emma's Cookie Kitchen at Country Thunder
A customer orders at Kora's Cookie Dough booth from Emma's Cookie Kitchen.
Holly Gilvary
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.