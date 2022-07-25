Country Thunder 2022 rolled in record turnout

RANDALL — Country Thunder 2022 posted a record turnout and mostly beautiful weather over the weekend, with quick-moving thunderstorms Saturday night causing a brief delay.

The country music festival had a daily average of more than 36,500 guests, and Saturday peaked at more than 40,000, according to event Director of Corporate and Media Relations Gerry Krochak.

Weather at the four-day festival mainly consisted of sunny skies and temperatures ranging from mid-70s to low-90s. On Saturday night, however, potential thunderstorms caused a 50-minute shutdown, Country Thunder Music Festivals General Manager Kim Blevins said.

Luckily, the storms did not end up rolling through the festival grounds, and headliner Morgan Wallen was able to go on for his performance only 10 minutes late. Hardy, whose performance was right before Wallen’s, had to cut his act short because of the shutdown – however, he did a “pop-up” performance at the festival’s smaller Lake Stage after Wallen’s performance was over, a welcome surprise for the fans.

“The fans absolutely loved it,” Blevins said. “It was definitely a highlight of the weekend to have an artist of that magnitude play a small, secondary stage late at night.”

Saturday night’s record turnout caused an influx of traffic and some traffic delays, but everyone was ultimately able to get into the festival bowl in time for performances, Blevins said.

In terms of medical issues, three patrons were transported to hospitals Thursday night. Other than that, however, medical issues were minimal, Blevins said, mostly including the “usual festival-related injuries” and some heat-related injuries.

Kenosha County Sheriff Department officials said they will not have the total number of law enforcement calls and tickets issued at Country Thunder until Tuesday or Wednesday.

In a separate incident, a resident of the Randall Farms subdivision said his mailbox door was torn off Sunday night, with video from a Ring doorbell security camera showing a car slow down in front of his house for about 20 seconds and then driving off. It occurred at 11:05 p.m., around the time the festival was ending.

Related reports indicated another neighbor’s mailbox was also damaged. Additional details from the incident were not immediately available.