Country Thunder posts update on Wisconsin event status

Country Thunder is set to arrive in Twin Lakes from July 16-19, but a new post on its web page offers an update on what is under consideration.

The post reads as follows: "Country Thunder Wisconsin continues to consult with state and local officials and health experts to determine whether Country Thunder Wisconsin can safely proceed in 2020. As always, the safety of our fans, partners, and staff is our priority. We thank everyone for your patience and continued support as we work through this situation. Please watch our social media channels and our website. We will provide updates as soon a we are able."