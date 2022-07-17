Country Thunder rolling into Kenosha County July 21-24

TOWN OF RANDALL — Country Thunder returns to the Town of Randall festival site Thursday (July 21) with veteran country music star Lee Brice headlining the festival’s main stage on opening night.

Over the course of four days, festivalgoers can attend performances from up-and-comers like Maggie Rose to superstars like Morgan Wallen. He was scheduled to perform at Country Thunder in 2021 but canceled his entire tour that summer, following backlash that arose early in the year when a video surfaced of Wallen using a racial slur. He has since apologized.

The music festival, takes place near Twin Lakes Thursday through Sunday, July 21-24, at the festival site on Highway P, just west of Twin Lakes.

Country Thunder, which now hosts four festivals in the United States plus two fests in Canada, got its start in Wisconsin and has returned every year except 2022, when COVID-19 shut down live events.

In addition to Brice, the headliners are: Chris Young on Friday, Wallen on Saturday and Florida Georgia Line closing it out on Sunday night.

The annual country music festival showcases headliners and up-and-coming acts to a crowd of thousands.

Along with the high-profile and award-winning acts come plenty of vendors and campers.

The performers

The 2022 main stage lineup:

Thursday (July 21)

3:30 p.m. — Maggie Rose

5 p.m. — James Barker Band

6:30 p.m. — Elvis Shane

8 p.m. — Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

10 p.m. — Lee Brice

Friday (July 22)

2 p.m. — Nolan Sotillo

3:30 p.m. — Kameron Marlowe

5 p.m. — Lindsay Ell

6:30 p.m. — Phil Vassar

8 p.m. — Chris Janson

10 p.m. — Chris Young

Saturday (July 23)

3:30 p.m. — Tyler Braden

5 p.m. — Blanco Brown

6:30 p.m. — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

8 p.m. — Hardy

10 p.m. — Morgan Wallen

Sunday (July 24)

2:30 p.m. — Jackson Dean

4 p.m. — Sawyer Brown

5:30 p.m. — Tenille Townes

7 p.m. — Chase Rice

9 p.m. — Florida Georgia Line

For the full music lineup and more information, log on at countrythunder.com/wi

And the rest ...

Reserved seating is sold out. Four-day general admission passes are $245 (plus fees), with one-day general admission tickets costing $150 (with fees). Children age 10 and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Most of the camping areas are sold out, too.

For tickets and to reserve a camping spot or parking, go to countrythunder.com/wi.

This is a rain-or-shine event — and historically has been prone to weather including storms and extreme heat — meaning if you’re headed to Country Thunder, make sure to have plenty of water available, use sunscreen and find some shade and respite from the heat if necessary. Also, have rain gear on hand and be prepared for quick changes in the weather.

The festival attracts some 100,000 people annually during its four-day run. Be safe out there and have fun.