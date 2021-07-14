Country Thunder rolling into Twin Lakes July 15-18

TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder returns to the Town of Randall festival site Thursday with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing out the four-day lineup.

Lynch, who has seven No. 1 hits and four top five albums, and Shelton, with his 11 best-selling albums and 28 No. 1 singles, will be joined by Kane Brown as headliners for the festival.

The music festival — returning in 2021 after missing out in 2020 — had a lineup change in April.

Eric Church was named as a new headliner at Country Thunder Wisconsin to replace Morgan Wallen, who canceled all performances this summer.

“In many ways, Eric Church is the epitome of what fans expect from a Country Thunder headliner,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a statement. “The last time he played in Twin Lakes might be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in these parts.”

Church will take the stage Friday during the festival, taking place July 15-18 just outside Twin Lakes.

The headline schedule is: Lynch opening the festival on Thursday, Church on Friday, Brown on Saturday and Shelton closing it out on Sunday.