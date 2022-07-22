Country Thunder sees record turnout Thursday with more to come Friday into Saturday

RANDALL — A record number of people showed up for Country Thunder’s opening night Thursday, with 70% of this year’s campers arriving on the first day according to event staff.

“We’ve never had this many people on the first night,” Director of Corporate and Media Relations Gerry Krochak said. “It was like a Saturday in here.”

With the festival sold out two days before it started, event organizers had been already anticipating a large turnout, between 38,000 and 40,000 guests per day.

With the high number of festival goers, however, came a high number of medical calls. Medical tent manager Michelle Murphy said they transported three patients to hospitals, had 11 patients at the medical tent who were seen by doctors and saw 50 first aid patients.

“This is a record number for us,” Murphy said.

Crime calls, on the other hand, remained low. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ryan Markowski said it was a”busy, but calm” Thursday night, with mostly minor offenses such as underage drinking tickets.

The festival ramped up Friday with Nolan Sotillo opening the main stage at 2 p.m. with Chris Young scheduled to close it out starting at 10 p.m.. Other headliners on the schedule include Kameron Marlowe, Lindsay Ell, Phil Vassar and Chris Janson.

Weather conditions at the festival grounds Friday were still hot, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 80s, but fans got a break from the 90-degree weather that opened the festival on Thursday.

Ahead Saturday

Saturday is forecast to bring similar temperatures, with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms early in the morning and late at night. There’s a chance that Country Thunder guests could get rained on when highly-anticipated Morgan Wallen takes the stage at 10 p.m.

The entertainment schedule Saturday includes:

Main Stage:

2 p.m.—Bailey Zimmerman

3:30 p.m.—Tyler Braden

5 p.m.—Blanco Brown

6:30 p.m.—Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

8 p.m.—Hardy

10 p.m.—Morgan Wallen

Lake Stage:

2:30 p.m.—Shelly Leatherman

4 p.m.—Wayland

5:30 p.m.—Warren Garrett

7 p.m.—Tyler Braden

9 p.m.—Bailey Zimmerman

11:30 p.m.—Drew Cooper