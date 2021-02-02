Country Thunder set to return in July with star-studded lineup

TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way — with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing up a four-day lineup as big as a 10-gallon hat.

Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer made the announcement Tuesday, the same day Summerfest organizers announced that festival has been postponed to September due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fans in Wisconsin and Illinois are some of the best in the world,” Vollhoffer said Tuesday in making the announcement. “They have been incredibly loyal, and we have put together the kind of lineup they have come to expect.

All 2020 ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Fans do not have to do a thing, Vollhoffer said.

Lynch, who has seven No. 1 hits and four Top-5 albums, and Shelton, with his 11 best-selling albums and 28 No. 1 singles, will be joined by Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown as headliners for the festival.

“Having Blake Shelton in Twin Lakes to close out the festival is going to make for a very special weekend,” Vollhoffer said.