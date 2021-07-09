Country Thunder set to return July 15-18; Blake Shelton set to close out all-star festival

TOWN OF RANDALL — The list of county music artists set to perform at Country Thunder this week is as long as a country mile — a fitting field of entertainers for the biggest music festival to date in Wisconsin since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled events last year.
Still, fans are curious if a surprise artist might also show up to help headliner Blake Shelton close down the party, which runs Thursday through next Sunday, July 18, at the festival site on Highway P, just west of Twin Lakes.
“This is his first show after getting married, so that’s exciting,” Country Thunder General Manager Kim Blevins said of Blake, who got hitched to Gwen Stefani at his Oklahoma ranch over the recent holiday weekend. “So, you never know who might show up.”
Blevins said Stefani, who has collaborated on a few love songs with Shelton, has “come to a couple of Country Thunder shows where he has performed” in the past.
News of the A-list couple’s private ceremony spread quickly on social media. Blake reportedly built a chapel at his ranch for the occasion and “Voice” host Carson Daly officiated. Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, began dating in 2015 when they were both coaches on the NBC singing competition and announced their engagement in October, 2020.
Their single “Nobody But You,” peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, was the 8th best-selling digital single of 2020 and has become a popular wedding song. It was performed at Shelton’s Encore Drive-In Nights show in July 2020 and as a surprise during the final leg of Stefani’s Just a Girl concerts in Las Vegas. They also previously collaborated on “Happy Anywhere,” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”
Also headlining
Dustin Lynch, Eric Church and Kane Brown, are the headliners Thursday, Friday and Saturday, taking the stage at 10 p.m. The opening acts those nights are Clay Walker, Hardy, and Chris Lane, who take the stage at 8 p.m. Blake takes the stage at 9 p.m. Sunday, following Russell Dickerson at 7 p.m.
Blevins said organizers, who have one festival under their belt so far this year, are ready for a big crowd. In 2019, more than 140,000 people attended the event over four days, for an average of 35,000 per day.
“What we have been seeing as a trend around the county is that people are just so starved for entertainment,” Blevins said. “So, we are expecting big crowds here this weekend.”
Blevins said if the festival held recently in Iowa is any indication, crowds will be typical. “It was just really be nice to be back at a live event with no restrictions,” she said of that event. “It was nice to have that small show and get back in the groove and hit our stride again.”
Discounted tickets are still available at Menards, 75 percent of which sell within a week of the festival and a limited number of camping sites are still available, she said.
Vaccination encouragement
Blevins said Country Thunder has been communicating with ticket holders to encourage them to get vaccinated before attending the festival and will have incentives for those who show their vaccination cards at the information booth, including a chance for on-stage seating and a guitar signed by all the artists.
“As things start to open up, we’ve been kind of watching what others are doing and following their lead,” Blevins said. “We have also been keeping in contact with health officials here.”
In addition to hand sanitizing stations, Country Thunder will display signage featuring Health Department messaging and the main entrance will be expanded.
Vendors and off-stage entertainment will return. New this year is a silent disco, a ride called “Fireball,” which features a swinging pendulum, and a four-square or cross-net volleyball area.
The Electric Thunder after party with DJ is also returning.
“We’re just hoping people will be able to come out and enjoy the outdoors, the incredible lineup and our fingers are crossed the weather will be good,” Blevins said.
Traffic control
Capt. Tony Gonzalez of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said some changes have been made this year to help with traffic flow.
“There is a newly constructed rideshare drop site near the main entrance that I think is the most beneficial change,” Gonzalez said. “That is going to be for Uber, Lyft, and can be used by anyone picking up or dropping off a friend or family member.”
The previous address used for the festival grounds did not match with the main entrance.
“That always created traffic issues in the past,” Gonzalez said.
A new address point of 40397 110th St. has been coordinated by Country Thunder for use by mobile mapping apps.
Gonzalez said the Kenosha County Sheriff will set up its mobile command center Wednesday and will be operational on site through Monday, June, 19. He said anyone needing assistance should easily be able to find an officer anywhere on the grounds or by calling 911.
“We’re going to have a lot of law enforcement officers patrolling and our command post is just slightly west of the main entrance,” he said.