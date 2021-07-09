Country Thunder set to return July 15-18; Blake Shelton set to close out all-star festival

Also headlining

Dustin Lynch, Eric Church and Kane Brown, are the headliners Thursday, Friday and Saturday, taking the stage at 10 p.m. The opening acts those nights are Clay Walker, Hardy, and Chris Lane, who take the stage at 8 p.m. Blake takes the stage at 9 p.m. Sunday, following Russell Dickerson at 7 p.m.

Blevins said organizers, who have one festival under their belt so far this year, are ready for a big crowd. In 2019, more than 140,000 people attended the event over four days, for an average of 35,000 per day.

“What we have been seeing as a trend around the county is that people are just so starved for entertainment,” Blevins said. “So, we are expecting big crowds here this weekend.”

Blevins said if the festival held recently in Iowa is any indication, crowds will be typical. “It was just really be nice to be back at a live event with no restrictions,” she said of that event. “It was nice to have that small show and get back in the groove and hit our stride again.”

Discounted tickets are still available at Menards, 75 percent of which sell within a week of the festival and a limited number of camping sites are still available, she said.

Vaccination encouragement

