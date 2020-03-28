You are the owner of this article.
Country Thunder still on, for now
Country Thunder still on, for now

COUNTRY THUNDER SATURDAY

Festivalgoers dance on platforms at the campground during a previous Country Thunder music festival.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

The show will go on as scheduled — for now — at this summer's Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes.

But the situation remains extremely fluid.

Two events on the 2020 schedule, one in Kissimee, Fla., and the other in Florence, Ariz., have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, with decisions pending on the remaining tour, according to Gerry Krochak, director of marketing and media relations for the festival.

Country Thunder is set to arrive in Twin Lakes from July 16-19.

The show in Florida has been moved to mid-October, Krochak said, while the Arizona event will be held in late October.

From there, decisions on the rest of the slate are pending. A show in Iowa is set for June 12-14, followed by Saskatchewan, Canada, July 9-12, then Twin Lakes. The tour ends in Alberta, Canada, Aug. 21-23.

There are a lot of moving parts going into decisions, Krochak said.

"We don't know what's happening in five minutes, let alone four months," he said. "We haven't made any decision on Wisconsin yet. ... As of right now, our next show is scheduled for mid-June in Iowa, so that will be the next one we'll have to deal with depending on how things happen the next few months."

And Krochak fully expects things to keep changing at a rapid pace.

"The first time I heard the term, 'COVID-19,' I was talking to some newspaper folks in Florida, and I said, 'Whatever we say on Monday is irrelevant by Tuesday, and we all look like idiots by Wednesday,'" he said.

"Any place where people gather, no matter if it's sports, movie theaters, concerts or gatherings of any kind, it's all up in the air right now."

The four-day Twin Lakes event annually draws around 100,000 people. Headliners scheduled to appear this year are Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch.

