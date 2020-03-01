County ADRC director retires after 32 years of service

Honoring her with a state commendation from him, Rep. Tip McGuire and Rep. Tod Ohnstad, Sen. Bob Wirch recalled Jaros’ years of work, from serving with her on the county board to her current work with the ARDC.

“I remember the days LaVerne was a champion for our most vulnerable citizens out there,” Wirch said. “She did the best she could with very, very tight budgets. It was an honor for me to serve with LaVerne.”

Her work and dedication also garnered well-deserved praise from department heads to co-workers.

“When I think about LaVerne, what she’s accomplished over the years, a few words come to mind: advocate, compassionate, honest, thoughtful, genuine and truthful,” said John Jansen, director of the Kenosha County Department of Human Services.

Carolyn Feldt, manager of elder and disability services, called working with LaVerne for over 30 years a privilege.

“You have many, many accomplishments,” she said. “Because of you we have the strongest staffing model. When things looked bleak, you took the next step. Your heart and mind resonate with Wisconsin’s state motto, 'Forward.'”

For her part, Jaros said what she considers most rewarding was hearing that her work had positive results.