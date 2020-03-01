County ADRC director retires after 32 years of service

While she said she didn’t want to be the center of attention, friends, family, co-workers and county to state officials Friday made sure that retiring director LaVerne Jaros knew that her 32 years with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center were more than appreciated.
“I don’t think I’ll be filling her shoes, I’ll be stepping next to her shoes,” said Rebecca Dutter, incoming ADRC director and an adult protective services supervisor. “Her legacy is she started the path she put us on. I hope to continue its growth and expand all the programs she’s created.”
Jaros, 71, leaves behind an enviable and long list of accomplishments since she began with the county in June 1988. She helped transform the original Center for Aging and Long-term Care into a model for aging and disability resource centers statewide. Working with state and county officials, and with research from UW-Madison researchers and Professor Jane Mahoney, Division of Geriatrics, she helped launch Stepping On, a community-based falls prevention program. The ADRC today offers dozens of programs and services aimed at helping the elderly and disabled.
“When you talk about LaVerne, you talk about passion,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser, who presented her with a plaque honoring her years of service. “She’s always been able to add value and broaden services, and been slightly ahead of the curve. When other people and counties cut services, she figured out a way. We worked together to expand services. She always found a way to get things done. That’s a true public servant.”
Honoring her with a state commendation from him, Rep. Tip McGuire and Rep. Tod Ohnstad, Sen. Bob Wirch recalled Jaros’ years of work, from serving with her on the county board to her current work with the ARDC.
“I remember the days LaVerne was a champion for our most vulnerable citizens out there,” Wirch said. “She did the best she could with very, very tight budgets. It was an honor for me to serve with LaVerne.”
Her work and dedication also garnered well-deserved praise from department heads to co-workers.
“When I think about LaVerne, what she’s accomplished over the years, a few words come to mind: advocate, compassionate, honest, thoughtful, genuine and truthful,” said John Jansen, director of the Kenosha County Department of Human Services.
Carolyn Feldt, manager of elder and disability services, called working with LaVerne for over 30 years a privilege.
“You have many, many accomplishments,” she said. “Because of you we have the strongest staffing model. When things looked bleak, you took the next step. Your heart and mind resonate with Wisconsin’s state motto, 'Forward.'”
For her part, Jaros said what she considers most rewarding was hearing that her work had positive results.
“It’s hearing the comments of people in the community who appreciate the services they receive and the compliments they give to staff,” she said. “I think Kenosha County can be proud to have organizations that work together to make life better for its citizens.”
Jaros plans to continue working for advocacy and was appointed by Gov. Evers to serve on the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving. She also will be doing some volunteer work, spending time with family, and she said she’d like to “dabble in the arts.”