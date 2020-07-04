County ADRC to offer course for caregivers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting applications for its next “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” course, to be conducted online.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of one’s self while caring for a loved one.

“Caregivers are now spending much of their time at home with their loved ones or are unable to visit their loved ones who are quarantined in care facilities and may be feeling a greater amount of stress,” said Valeree Lecey, master rrainer and workshop leader for PTC.

The online sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday July 16 through Aug. 20.

To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

Registration is required by Monday, July 13. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

