County ADRC to offer free tools for caregivers series

Kenosha Unified students will have the choice to attend classes in person or through virtual learning after the School Board reversed an earlier decision requiring the 2020-21 academic year to begin exclusively online.
The board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to rescind its July 28 decision for an all-virtual start and to offer the two learning options following nearly three hours of comments and deliberations.
Under the choice plan — which was actually the original recommendation of the administration to address restarting school in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic — classes both in-person and virtual would begin Sept. 14, for all except Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The two elementaries, which follow an extended-year program, began Aug. 4 under the all-virtual model, which will continue through Sept. 14.
A survey is expected to be sent by the end of the week to families with children attending Unified schools. It will ask that parents or guardians to lock in their choice of learning delivery method by Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The board also voted unanimously to start the season for low-risk sports, such as cross country, on Aug. 24, with high-risk sports, such as football, beginning Sept. 7.
During deliberations, School Board President Tom Duncan proposed rescinding the earlier decision and noted local data that has indicated that COVID-19 infections were trending downward.
“Great news. People are getting the message physically distancing, wearing masks, being smart. That’s where we’re at,” said Duncan, who is also vice president and chief operating officer of Froedtert South. “I think we can continue to improve.”
The 7-day and 14-day average of infection rates is at 10% locally, and he said he would ultimately like to see below 4%. However, health experts are expecting another peak after Labor Day.
“I believe with that data in mind, I believe we should return to opening school buildings on Sept. 14,” he said of the dual option.
Parents favor in-personThe latest survey of district parents showed that approximately 58% favored in-person learning to 42% who would opt for virtual learning.
Board member Yolanda Adams said based on the number of parents who were against an all-virtual start, she could support the administration’s original plan to offer the in-person choice. However, she wanted the decision to reflect that if there was surge in coronavirus infections, the district could revisit enacting a fully virtual plan.
“I just want it clear we’re still going to be able to change that,” she said.
Board member Rebecca Stevens said she wondered how the district’s plan for in-person classrooms would guarantee the six-foot distancing often referred to by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for curtailing the spread of the virus.
Patrick Finnemore, the district’s facilities director, said the CDC recognizes a minimum of three-foot distance with respect to schools. Combined with mask wearing and frequent disinfecting of classrooms and buildings and other protocols, the district would meet standards to effectively prevent the virus spread.
The stunning reversal Tuesday night came as parents and students criticized the board for not giving them the choice of returning to the classroom, despite the district’s surveys that revealed the majority preferred in-person to virtual learning.
On July 28, the board voted 5-2 to start the academic year virtually. The decision angered parents who accused board members of succumbing to the will of the teachers’ union, which had called for the school year to start virtually exclusive.
The Kenosha Education Association, the local union, was among unions representing teachers in the state’s five largest districts asking the state to mandate a virtual opening to the schools in September due to pandemic health and safety considerations for teachers and students.
Protest outside Dozens turned out to protest the board’s earlier decision prior to the meeting. A number of student athletes also attend the demonstration concerned about the possibility of the fall athletic seasons being cancelled given the previous decision for an all-virtual start to the school year.
Michelle Sheely, a member of the group KUSD Parents for Choice in September and among the leaders of the protest, said the board’s earlier decision brought her to tears. A mother of two children with special needs, she said the board’s lack of consideration for working parents angered her.
“I need to keep my job so I can pay my rent and my children are autistic, they have IEP’s (individualized educational plans) that have to be met,” she said as children around her chanted “Open schools” repeatedly.
“They cannot do virtual learning … they need a classroom setting, they need their therapist, they need their teacher aids. They need a lot of help.”
Billy Yazji, also a member of the parent group and who spoke during public comments, questioned why the School Board focused on the number of COVID cases along with deaths, but not the large number of recoveries.
He also cited other schools, both public and private, that have chosen to conduct in-person learning for students.
The group’s petition with more than 1,700 signatures and comments calling for the board to offer parents the choice was submitted to the superintendent, according to Yazji.
“2021 will be a pivotal year for some of the members on this board,” he said. “Your partisan actions have been noted.”
Parent Matt Henby, whose children attend Prairie Lane, said his family was strongly considering leaving the district. A president of a firefighter’s union, he took issue with the KEA and teachers who could shop at Walmart with hundreds of other shoppers, but not be in classrooms to teach.
“Members of the board doing what KEA wants should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “The damage you’re causing to our children keeping them in 100% virtual environment is real … knowing that you are forcing parents to choose whether to support their family or stay at home and do the job of a teacher is wrong.”
Duncan said that contrary to the emails and comments, the board wasn’t acting out of pressure from the KEA, and he said he was saddened by criticisms placed on the union.
Kathy Andrysiak Montemurro, KEA vice president, said that the district must “forge ahead” despite the misdirected anger of individuals. She thanked the board majority that previously put the safety of staff and students first by voting on an all virtual start to the year.
“As you know by now, there are no easy decisions in the face of a pandemic, but we must forge ahead … our educators and our school district are not the ones who failed to control the virus, but we will move forward to deliver the best virtual experience possible for our students,” she said prior to the vote.
She asked the district consider a more flexible option for teachers who could teach from their homes or from their classrooms in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
“So that we can return safely to our classrooms, which is what all educators want,” she said.
Others who spoke said they were concerned about students at risk of suffering from anxiety and depression as result of not being present in school and participating in activities that help them manage their mental health.
Linda Seymour, a parent, said that while the rate of COVID-19 transmission is statistically low among school-age students, the suicide rate in youths is much higher and urged the board to allow in-person learning.
“We should stop acting like victims and start acting like victors,” she said.