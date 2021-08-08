County agency to host Welcome to Medicare workshops offered online

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s Welcome to Medicare workshops are back and now being offered virtually.
The monthly virtual three-part series of Medicare workshops are for people new to Medicare and their families. Participants can learn the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and prescription drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with Medicare costs.
Participants can choose to attend each workshop or pick and choose which workshops best fits individual needs. They include:
TUESDAY, AUG. 17, 10-11 a.m.
Part 1 – Introduction to Medicare: Participants will learn when and how to enroll in Medicare, what costs are related to Medicare, and why they may need Medicare. Additionally, participants will learn of different resources to help with Medicare costs such as premiums, deductibles, co-insurance, and co-pays.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18, 9-10 a.m.
Part 2- Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage: Participants will learn about Medicare Prescription Drug Plans to help determine if they need one. Learn the details of the different plans available and how to compare and enroll in a plan. Information will also be provided on different resources to help with prescription drug costs such as premiums, co-pays, and co-insurance.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19, 1-2 p.m.
Part 3 - Medicare Advantage Plans and Supplemental “Medigap” plans: Participants will learn the difference between Medicare Advantage Plans and Supplemental plans, the pros and cons, and which plan might be best for them.
Reservations are required. Call the ADRC, 262-605-6646 OR 800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided after registration is completed.