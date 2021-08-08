County agency to host Welcome to Medicare workshops offered online

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s Welcome to Medicare workshops are back and now being offered virtually.

The monthly virtual three-part series of Medicare workshops are for people new to Medicare and their families. Participants can learn the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and prescription drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with Medicare costs.

Participants can choose to attend each workshop or pick and choose which workshops best fits individual needs. They include:

TUESDAY, AUG. 17, 10-11 a.m.

Part 1 – Introduction to Medicare: Participants will learn when and how to enroll in Medicare, what costs are related to Medicare, and why they may need Medicare. Additionally, participants will learn of different resources to help with Medicare costs such as premiums, deductibles, co-insurance, and co-pays.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18, 9-10 a.m.