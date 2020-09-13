 Skip to main content
County agency updates local behavioral health resources
County agency updates local behavioral health resources

In the wake of the recent events in the community, the Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Resources has compiled a list of local resources available to those who may be in need of behavioral health services.

The following resources are available:

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center-Kenosha Human Development Services: Location: 3536 52nd St., Kenosha. Telephone: 262-764-8555; Services offered: Crisis 24/7 crisis stabilization telephone line for assistance and support, 262-657-7188; Sunrise Clinical Services for psychiatric services and therapy; Homeless Assistance Program; o Resources, outreach, services and ongoing coordination for victims of crimes and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders

HOPE line (Center for Suicide Awareness): Free, anonymous text line for immediate assistance. Text “HOPELINE” to 741741

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: Available by calling 1-800-985-5990, this is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. You can also text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

211: Talk with knowledgeable community resource specialists who can connect people to immediate help by simply dialing 211.

NAMI Kenosha: Drug and alcohol support. For more details, visit https://www.namikenosha.org/drug-and-alcohol-addiction-local-support.html. More information about NAMI events is at https://www.namikenosha.org/events.html.

Kenosha County Opioid Prevention and Addiction Resources: Visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/11486/Kenosha-County-Opioid-Prevention-and-Addiction-Resources-9_2020.

Kenosha County Community Resources Guide: A comprehensive guide for services and support, available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/946/Community-Resources.

