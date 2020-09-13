County agency updates local behavioral health resources

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of the recent events in the community, the Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Resources has compiled a list of local resources available to those who may be in need of behavioral health services.

The following resources are available:

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center-Kenosha Human Development Services: Location: 3536 52nd St., Kenosha. Telephone: 262-764-8555; Services offered: Crisis 24/7 crisis stabilization telephone line for assistance and support, 262-657-7188; Sunrise Clinical Services for psychiatric services and therapy; Homeless Assistance Program; o Resources, outreach, services and ongoing coordination for victims of crimes and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders

HOPE line (Center for Suicide Awareness): Free, anonymous text line for immediate assistance. Text “HOPELINE” to 741741