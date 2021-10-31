 Skip to main content
County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two virtual support groups
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., with it's next the next meeting on Wednesday.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets on Thursday.

The virtual support group sessions are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC.

To register call 262-605-6646.

