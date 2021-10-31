County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers two virtual support groups

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.
The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., with it's next the next meeting on Wednesday.
To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets on Thursday.
The virtual support group sessions are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC.
To register call 262-605-6646.
Today in history: Oct. 31
1926: Harry Houdini
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
AP
1941: Mount Rushmore
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
AP
1968: Lyndon B. Johnson
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
AP
1984: Indira Gandhi
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (sihk) security guards.
AP
2005: Rosa Parks
In 2005, Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored during a memorial service in Washington, D.C.
AP
2005: Samuel Alito
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Judge Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court.
AP
2011: UNESCO
Ten years ago: Palestinians won their greatest international endorsement yet with full membership in UNESCO, but the move prompted the U.S. to cut off payments to the Paris-based cultural agency.
AP
2016: Pope Francis
Five years ago: Pope Francis marked the upcoming 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation by traveling to secular Sweden, where he encouraged Catholics and Lutherans to forgive the “errors” of the past and forge greater unity, including sharing in the Eucharist.
AP
2019: Donald Trump
In 2019, President Donald Trump announced that he would be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after leaving the White House rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.
AP
2020: Boris Johnson
One year ago: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new month-long lockdown for England amid a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.
AP
2020: Sean Connery
One year ago: Actor Sean Connery, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then carved out an Oscar-winning career in other rugged roles, died at his home in the Bahamas at the age of 90.
AP
2020: Tropical Storm Eta
One year ago: Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean, tying the record (28) for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season. (The season would conclude with 30 named storms.)
NOAA
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.