County answers COVID-19 questions asked by residents

Q: I would love for people to understand that just because you tested negative for the coronavirus one day does not mean you are immune to catching it another day. It seems people do not understand that only at that moment you were not a positive.

A: This is something for people to keep in mind. Just because someone has tested negative does not mean that they aren’t susceptible to contracting the virus at any time in the future. If they were in close contact with someone who tested positive, they could still become positive within the 14-day post-exposure window. Those who have been tested should still take care to follow the same precautions as the general population.

Q: How many of positive tests in Kenosha were people still working at the time of their diagnosis? Discuss contract tracing.

A: Out of the first 314 cases in Kenosha County, 5 percent indicated they are unemployed, and 6 percent reported they are retired.

We track where positive cases are employed. We reach out to any close contact who was near the positive case and provide them with education and information for what to do if they are sick or they get sick.