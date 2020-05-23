County answers this week's COVID-19 questions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here are this week's COVID-19 FAQs from the Kenosha County Joint Information Center.

The questions were answered by members of the Kenosha County Division of Health and presented in a video featuring Dahlia Moreno, senior administrative assistant in the Division of Health.

Q: If the Division of Health contacts me, what are you doing with the information you are gathering and what is the process?

A: You will be contacted by a public health nurse. If you are more comfortable speaking Spanish, you will be called back with an interpreter on the line to be able to complete the interview.

The nurse will do an interview/contact tracing. It’s important for us to have the information that we are asking for in order to help you, keep you safe and provide you the next steps for your health and the health of your family.

Q: “I’m healthy. So I can’t or won’t get sick. COVID just affects people with past medical histories, right?”