County answers this week's COVID-19 questions

Here are this week's COVID-19 FAQs from the Kenosha County Joint Information Center.
The questions were answered by members of the Kenosha County Division of Health and presented in a video featuring Dahlia Moreno, senior administrative assistant in the Division of Health.
Q: If the Division of Health contacts me, what are you doing with the information you are gathering and what is the process?
A: You will be contacted by a public health nurse. If you are more comfortable speaking Spanish, you will be called back with an interpreter on the line to be able to complete the interview.
The nurse will do an interview/contact tracing. It’s important for us to have the information that we are asking for in order to help you, keep you safe and provide you the next steps for your health and the health of your family.
Q: “I’m healthy. So I can’t or won’t get sick. COVID just affects people with past medical histories, right?”
A: COVID-19 is a new disease and there is limited information regarding risk factors for severe disease. Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Based on what we know now, those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are:
- People 65 years and older.
- People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
- People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:
- People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.
- People who have serious heart conditions.
- People who are immuno-compromised.
Many conditions can cause a person to be immuno-compromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ, transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune-weakening medications
- People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher).
- People with diabetes.
- People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
- People with liver disease.
Q: How about having large family gatherings? Is this OK?
A: There are a number of factors to consider when determining the need to postpone or cancel a large gathering. These include:
- The overall number of attendees. Larger gatherings offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose greater risk of COVID-19 transmission.
- The density of attendees within a confined area. Based on what is currently known about the virus, spread from person to person happens most frequently among close contacts (within 6 feet).
Q: Please let me know what the symptoms of COVID are?
A: People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
This list is not all possible symptoms. Other, less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Q: I run a small grocery store — how can we follow the rules?
A: The Kenosha County Kickstart plan, to be finalized soon, will address guidelines for local businesses.
We recommend opening slowly, such as only allowing 25% capacity until we hit Phase 2. Make sure you are following social distancing guidelines of 6 feet separation — especially when standing in the check-out lines or waiting in line to enter the store. Please understand this is for public health concerns and to keep your patrons and staff safe and healthy.
Q: I rideshare to work. How can I keep safe?
A: The CDC offers the following guidelines:
Encourage workers to avoid carpooling to and from work, if possible.
If carpooling or using company shuttle vehicles is a necessity for workers, the following control practices should be used:
- Limit the number of people per vehicle as much as possible. This may mean using more vehicles.
- Encourage employees to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
- Encourage employees to use hand hygiene before entering the vehicle and when arriving at the destination.
- Encourage employees in a shared van or car space to wear cloth masks.
- Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces after each carpool or shuttle trip (e.g., door handles, handrails, seatbelt buckles).
- Encourage employees to follow coughing and sneezing etiquette when in the vehicle.
Q: Why is a mask important?
A: The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Cloth face coverings may prevent people who don’t know they have the virus from transmitting it to others. These face coverings are not surgical masks or respirators and are not appropriate substitutes for them in workplaces where masks or respirators are recommended or required.
Please remember to wear your mask covering your nose and mouth.
One last note: Finally — unrelated directly to COVID-19 but related to the health of our community — we strongly encourage people to respond to the 2020 Census, if they haven’t already.
It’s easy to do, and the U.S. Census Bureau will keep your answers confidential. You will NOT be asked about your citizenship or immigration status.
It’s important to count everyone in Kenosha County, so that we receive the federal resources we’ll need for public health, education, transportation and other important services. You can submit your response at www.2020census.gov.
Please send your questions for future FAQ segments to COVID19@kenoshacounty.org. Videos of these FAQ sessions are available on YouTube at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDplaylist and on the Kenosha County Government Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountygovt.
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.