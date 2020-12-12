 Skip to main content
County behavioral health services available to public
The Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Resources has compiled a list of local resources available to those who may be in need of behavioral health services.

Today the agency updated that list of resources. The following are available:

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center-Kenosha Human Development Services: Location: 3536 52nd St., Kenosha, WI. Telephone: 262-764-8555; Services offered: Crisis 24/7 crisis stabilization telephone line for assistance and support, 262-657-7188; Sunrise Clinical Services for psychiatric services and therapy; Homeless Assistance Program; and Resources, outreach, services and ongoing coordination for victims of crimes and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

HOPE line (Center for Suicide Awareness): Free, anonymous text line for immediate assistance. Text “HOPELINE” to 741741

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: Available by calling 1-800-985-5990, this is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. You can also text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

211: Talk with knowledgeable community resource specialists who can connect people to immediate help by simply dialing 211.

NAMI Kenosha: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kenosha County works to improve the quality of life for people living with a mental illness in our community through addiction, support and advocacy. For more information, visit https://www.namikenosha.org or call 262-652-3606.

Kenosha County Opioid Prevention and Addiction Resources: Visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/11486/Kenosha-County-Opioid-Prevention-and-Addiction-Resources-9_2020.

Kenosha County Community Resources Guide: A comprehensive guide for services and support, available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/946/Community-Resources.

Local support groups: See a list at https://bit.ly/KCSupportGroups.

