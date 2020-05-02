County Board chairman names 2020-22 committee assignments

New Kenosha County Board Chairman John J. O’Day recently announced his committee assignments for the new board term, which will continue until April 2022.
O’Day, a 24-year veteran of the board, was elected by his board colleagues on April 21 to serve as the chairman for the new term. Supervisor Monica Yuhas was elected as vice chairwoman.
O’Day’s committee assignments are as follows:
Executive Committee: O’Day (chairman), Monica Yuhas (vice chairwoman), Boyd Frederick, Terry Rose, Laura Belsky, Andy Berg, William Grady and Daniel Gaschke,
Finance and Administration: Rose (chairman), Jeffrey Gentz (vice chairman); Ronald J. Frederick, Jeff Wamboldt, Ed Kubicki, Yuhas and John Franco
Human Services: Belsky (chairwoman); Berg (vice chairman); David Celebre; Jerry Gulley, Sandra Beth, Erin Decker and Lon Wienke
Joint Services Board: Gentz (chairman) and Yuhas
Judiciary and Law: Boyd Frederick (chairman), Celebre (vice chairman), Wamboldt, Belsky, Mark Nordigian, Sharon Pomaville and Gulley
Legislative: Berg (chairman), Boyd Frederick (vice chairman), Nordigian, Amy Maurer, Wienke, Beth and Kubicki
Planning, Development and Extension Education: Gaschke (chairman), Maurer (vice chairwoman), Gabe Nudo, Zach Rodriguez and Beth
Public Works and Facilities: Grady (chairman), Franco (vice chairman), Belsky, Berg, Rodriguez, Nudo and Pomaville
