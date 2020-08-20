County Board meetings staying put for now

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At some point down the road, the Kenosha County Board’s monthly meetings will return to a familiar venue.

But that time isn’t quite yet.

A resolution proposed by District 2 Supervisor Terry Rose to move the meetings back to Administration Building, 1010 56th St., across from the Kenosha County Court House, failed to get out of the Executive Committee and before the full board on Tuesday night.

During normal times, meetings are held on the third floor of the Administration Building. Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, the board moved its meetings to the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

“I don’t think that the board was ready to return to the county building at this time,” Rose said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll certainly bring it up again.”

Rose said he feels a move back to the Administration Building may be safer because that floor only used by the board a couple times a month.

“There’s less chance of any kind of COVID spread,” he said.