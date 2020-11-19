County Board member, sustainable food grower and retired Army officer named "Hometown Hero"

The City of Kenosha Hometown Hero Commission announced it has honored Andy Berg as the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the First Quarter of 2020.
Berg recently received the accolade presented to him by Mayor John Antaramian and Alderman Jack Rose. In April, the Commission selected the winner with the intention of honoring Berg at a City Council meeting in May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council has been meeting virtually.
Berg was nominated for his achievements during a 20-year military career with the U.S. Army National Guard, achieving the rank of First Sergeant and qualifying as Master Battalion Gunner. He served with the National Guard from 1999 until his retirement earlier this year. He was stationed at various bases including Fort Polk and Fort McCoy, as well as, a tour in Afghanistan (2008-2009) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
A correctional sergeant at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Kenosha facility, Berg has served as County Board supervisor for the 10th District since his election in 2016. He is the current vice chair of the Human Services Committee, chair of the Legislative Committee, and a member of the Public Works Committee.
Previous awards
He has also been the recipient of several other awards including: the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Commendation medal (twice), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among others.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to his military service, Berg has made many contributions to the community. He is involved with the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force, Kenosha County Mental Health Coalition, is president of the Kenosha County Unity Coalition and Kenosha County Veterans Council. He regularly drives disabled veterans to appointments and assists in obtaining for them newer and better equipment. Berg has also coordinated a successful food drive for the pantry at Grace Lutheran Church and assisted with preparing and serving breakfast there.
Sustainable gardener
The Garden of Eatin’ — a community volunteer organization he created and operates raises produce for distribution to various local food banks. Last year, the group donated 600 pumpkins to two local elementary schools and provided six fully decorated Christmas trees to local single mothers. He continues to be an active member of American Legion Post 21 Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie VFW Post 7308.
The Kenosha Hometown Hero program was created to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes — worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces — for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Those honored must be born in, currently reside in or have previously lived for 10 years or more at any time, in Kenosha.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.