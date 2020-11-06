County Board OKs budget, balks at funding capital improvements — including money for body cameras

Body cameras for Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies along with a host of other capital improvements will have to wait after a handful of supervisors balked at supporting the funding mechanism to pay for them.
The County Board voted 17-4, with one abstention, on a resolution for bonding up to $15,240,000 that would have included $425,000 in funding for the body cameras. The bonding would also have covered, among the larger projects, close to $3.9 million for transportation infrastructure improvements and more than $1 million for the development of Veterans Memorial Park in Wheatland and Randall.
While most supervisors favored the funding method, they failed to achieve the three-quarters majority, or 18 votes, needed to pass it Thursday night. Voting in favor were supervisors William Grady, Terry Rose, Jeff Gentz, Laura Belsky, David Celebre, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John Franco, Andy Berg, Ron Frederick, Boyd Frederick, Jerry Gulley, Jeff Wamboldt, Monica Yuhas, Sandra Beth, Sharon Pomaville and Chairman John O’Day.
Voting against were supervisors Gabe Nudo, Mark Nordigian, Erin Decker and Lon Wienke. Supervisor Zach Rodriguez abstained. Supervisor Amy Maurer was absent.
A second bonding resolution for up to $7,945,000, intended for highway construction, including Highway S, was not presented after the first failed to pass.
‘Stupid stunt’
Supervisor Jeff Gentz said not passing the bonding would stop “all the spending for all the capital projects in our county” and called out Nudo for his refusal to vote in favor of funding them.
Earlier in the evening during deliberations on the 2021 budget, Nudo proposed taking out body cameras to be voted on as a separate resolution. The county could then immediately purchase the gear, he said, with money from the general fund reserve, which would be re-funded at a later date. His attempt to amend the budget failed, with supervisors opposing it 17-5.
“So, this is going to eliminate buying the body cameras and everything else you want to do and needs to be done in this county for this stupid stunt,” Gentz said. “I just want everybody to know that.”
Rose went on to list other things not being funded as a result of the vote, including renovations to the Public Safety Building, security to the Detention Center and truck purchases.
“And what about the veterans park?” he said alluding to residents who came to speak in favor of it Thursday night and at the public hearing Wednesday. “We’re going to forget about that, too? It doesn’t make any sense.”
Those who voted against the bonding resolution, represent districts on the western end of Kenosha County, except Nudo, whose district lies in Kenosha along with a small portion of Pleasant Prairie.
Had enough
Frederick said he was tired of the supervisors’ perennial plan to “kill the outlay” adding he had had enough. He sarcastically added he’d join them.
“You won’t get your roads fixed, you won’t get your heavy equipment to plow the roads, you won’t get your salt, and you won’t get anything. Why should I continue to vote and argue against three or four of you on the board?” he said. “You in the rural area get the benefit and I still vote for it even if I represent the city … This is enough. I’ll join you, OK?”
Rose, the county’s Finance Committee chairman, asked that the dissenting supervisors make suggestions for removing items from the capital improvement plan. Then he asked Nudo to explain why he voted “no” on everything, including the body cameras, which the board favored unanimously in July to include in next year’s budget.
Voting against the resolution was not a stunt, said Nudo, who also took offense at Rose’s suggestion that he was against the body cameras.
“This is not true … take the money out of the bonding for the body cameras. We’ll pay for it,” Nudo said. “We have the money to pay for it without bonding.”
‘Be the bigger person’
Rose said that to pay for the body cameras from the general fund reserves, a two-thirds majority of the board would need to agree and he did not have the votes.
“Now, I would suggest that you’d be the bigger person, the person who is supporting what is good for this community,” Rose said, urging him to change his vote to support bonding. “It’s a positive thing for you. Not a negative thing.”
Nudo declined. He said he wasn’t against working out something later, however.
“Not tonight. I’m not going to change my vote,” he said.
Rose said Nudo’s actions effectively told the Sheriff’s Department and the Highway Division to bid out projects without funding. He tried one last time to persuade him to change his vote. And Nudo, again, refused.
“If you’re not willing to do that, let’s just adjourn and do something else,” Rose said.
The board then voted 15-7 to end the meeting.
Budget approved
Earlier Thursday night, the County Board approved the 2021 budget with a levy increase of 2.98 percent, ever so slightly less than the increase proposed earlier this month at 2.99 percent.
The board supported an amendment that increased the “vacancy adjustment” from $665,500 to $700,000, thus decreasing the levy.
The levy will increase $2,043,682, from $68,557,937 this year to $70,601,619 for 2021. The levy is supporting the county’s budget which is also up $4,471,300 from $260,593,365 this year to $265,064,665, next year, an increase of just over 1.71 percent.
Equalized values on property increased 6.58 percent from $15,135,359,000 to $16,130,557,100. The growth in tax base resulted in a tax rate of $4.38 per $1,000 of property value for 2021. In 2020, the tax rate was at $4.53 per $1,000 valuation.
To support the levy, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 in the county will pay $875.38 in property taxes for next year. This year, a home valued at $200,000 paid $874.01 in taxes to the county.
