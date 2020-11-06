County Board OKs budget, balks at funding capital improvements — including money for body cameras

Had enough

Frederick said he was tired of the supervisors’ perennial plan to “kill the outlay” adding he had had enough. He sarcastically added he’d join them.

“You won’t get your roads fixed, you won’t get your heavy equipment to plow the roads, you won’t get your salt, and you won’t get anything. Why should I continue to vote and argue against three or four of you on the board?” he said. “You in the rural area get the benefit and I still vote for it even if I represent the city … This is enough. I’ll join you, OK?”

Rose, the county’s Finance Committee chairman, asked that the dissenting supervisors make suggestions for removing items from the capital improvement plan. Then he asked Nudo to explain why he voted “no” on everything, including the body cameras, which the board favored unanimously in July to include in next year’s budget.

Voting against the resolution was not a stunt, said Nudo, who also took offense at Rose’s suggestion that he was against the body cameras.

“This is not true … take the money out of the bonding for the body cameras. We’ll pay for it,” Nudo said. “We have the money to pay for it without bonding.”

‘Be the bigger person’