County Board: Racism a public health crisis

A commitment to achieve racial equality was made by the Kenosha County Board Tuesday.

It came via a resolution that declares racism a public health crisis and advocates for policy and procedures to address racial disparities throughout county government.

The vote - 18-1 - followed impassioned pleas by the public for approval of the measure as a “first step” in the process.

Supervisor Terry Rose presented an amendment, unanimously approved, that an annual report on the progress made toward equality be made at the first meeting of the County Board in August.​

Supervisor Erin Decker opposed the resolution. She had offered three amendments that were not approved.

