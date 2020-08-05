You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County Board: Racism a public health crisis
View Comments
alert top story

County Board: Racism a public health crisis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
kenosha county logo

kenosha county logo kenosha county logo

A commitment to achieve racial equality was made by the Kenosha County Board Tuesday.

It came via a resolution that declares racism a public health crisis and advocates for policy and procedures to address racial disparities throughout county government.

The vote - 18-1 - followed impassioned pleas by the public for approval of the measure as a “first step” in the process.

Supervisor Terry Rose presented an amendment, unanimously approved, that an annual report on the progress made toward equality be made at the first meeting of the County Board in August.​

Supervisor Erin Decker opposed the resolution. She had offered three amendments that were not approved. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Milwaukee Police Chief Morales on Keeping His Job

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics