County Board: Racism is a public health crisis

A commitment to achieve racial equality was made by the Kenosha County Board Tuesday, which approved a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis and work to end racial disparities throughout county government.

“Passing this resolution tells our community that we are listening to them, that we hear their calls for justice and that we want to be part of the solution that makes our community an even better place to live tomorrow than it is today,” said supervisor Laura Belsky, chair of the Human Services Committee who introduced the resolution.

The resolution was approved by an 18-1 vote following impassioned pleas by the public for approval of the measure as a “first step” in the process. It includes an amendment by Supervisor Terry Rose to add accountability.

Rose’s amendment, approved by the board, requires an annual report at the first County Board meeting in August from the chair of the Human Services Committee on the progress made toward implementation of the resolution. Rose said the goals within the resolution may otherwise go unchecked.

“I don’t want it forgotten,” Rose said.

Supervisors Zach Rodriguez and Andy Berg said sooner updates would be welcome, and Belsky agreed she would provide them.