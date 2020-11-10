County Board reschedules vote after failing to pass bonding to fund body cameras, highway projects

The Kenosha County Board will take up the issue of authorizing bonding for capital projects, including body cameras for law enforcement, highway improvements and other projects at a special meeting Thursday night.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. While the building and meeting are open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on social distancing, in-person attendance is not encouraged. The meeting will be available via live videostream by visiting kenoshacounty.org. The meeting will also be accessible by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the access code 146 395 8578.
Last week, the County Board approved the 2021 budget and capital improvement plan, but failed to pass the funding mechanism to pay for the projects. The board voted 17-4, with one abstention, falling one vote short of a supermajority to approve bonding for up to $15,240,000, including $425,000 for the body cameras. The bonding would also have covered close to $3.9 million for transportation infrastructure improvements and more than $1 million for the development of Veterans Memorial Park.
A second bonding resolution for up to $7,945,000, intended for highway construction, including Highway S, will also be considered. While on the board's agenda last week, it was not presented after the first resolution failed to pass.
